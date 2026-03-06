The Silence Of Nitish Kumar 

Bihar may now be approaching such a moment. The question is not merely who will govern or who will become CM or even how alliances will eventually settle. Those are the routine outcomes of electoral politics but the more interesting question is who will eventually narrate the story of what has happened. Will it be those who executed the strategy from the distant corridors of power? Or will someone within the so-called “insiders’ club” one day decide to recount the episode with the candour that politics rarely permits in real time?