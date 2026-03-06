The Silence Of Nitish Kumar 

Summary of this article
The one betrayed must continue to perform his role in public life, to appear composed and pragmatic, even while the ground beneath his political narrative shifts.
The politics of betrayal and sabotage rarely follow a uniform script. Each moment of intrigue writes its own grammar, shaped by circumstance, ambition, and the peculiar psychology of power. What appears to have been unfolding in Bihar around Nitish Kumar seems almost a textbook example of such a script; one in which the betrayal is not merely political but also psychological. It is not simply about alliances shifting or power equations recalibrating but it is about the careful crafting of a situation where the betrayed leader is denied even the language through which betrayal may be acknowledged and conveyed.
In democratic politics, the act of naming a grievance is itself a form of agency. A defeated leader may accuse; an ally turned adversary may lament; a betrayed partner may claim moral injury. These utterances, whether sincere or strategic, are part of the theatre of democracy. They allow the public to interpret political events through competing narratives. The betrayed speaks, the betrayer defends, and somewhere between the two, the citizen attempts to discern the truth and make meanings.
But there are moments when the choreography of power is arranged so meticulously that this minimal privilege is also withdrawn as has happened in case of Nitish Kumar. The betrayed in this case is compelled to maintain silence; not necessarily through overt coercion, but through the subtle architecture of dependence and political survival. Silence in such situations does not indicate consent in any manner. Rather, it becomes a condition imposed by circumstance, an unwritten clause in the contract of continued relevance.
The unfolding story in Bihar appears to belong to this category just mentioned in the preceding lines on the surface, the developments may appear to be yet another episode in India’s well-worn tradition of shifting coalitions. Yet the intrigue lies elsewhere and it lies in the construction of a narrative where the central character of the drama is rendered incapable of narrating his own experience. The leader continues to occupy the stage, but the script has been quietly rewritten by others.
This is not unprecedented in contemporary Indian politics. The political drama that unfolded in Maharashtra with the emergence of Eknath Shinde provided a template of sorts. There too, the mechanics of power were executed with a certain clinical precision. The outward narrative was one of rebellion and realignment, but the deeper story was about the orchestration of dissent in ways that would ultimately serve a larger strategic design. What appears to be happening in Bihar seems less like a repetition and more like an improvisation upon that earlier script.
The deeper tragedy of such politics is not merely the betrayal itself. Politics, after all, has never been a sanctuary of permanent loyalties and affiliations. Alliances are formed, dissolved, and reconfigured with remarkable regularity. Thus, the true tragedy lies in the quiet discipline imposed upon the betrayed. He must continue to perform his role in public life, to appear composed and pragmatic, even while the ground beneath his political narrative shifts.
To the outside observer, this composure may appear as political maturity or tactical restraint. But it may also conceal something more unsettling in nature and that is, the gradual erosion of a leader’s ability to speak freely about the circumstances that have shaped his own political fate. In such moments, politics becomes a theatre in which the protagonist remains visible but voiceless.
History reminds us that betrayal in politics often occurs twice. The first betrayal occurs when trust is broken, when agreements, tacit or explicit, are quietly abandoned. The second betrayal occurs when the injured party is deprived even of the language necessary to name that rupture. The loss of power is one thing; the loss of narrative is something far more consequential.
For democracy itself rests not only on institutions and electoral arithmetic but also on the freedom to interpret political events. Citizens understand their political world through stories; stories told by leaders, parties, journalists, and witnesses. When these stories are carefully managed, when certain voices are muted while others dominate the discourse, the meaning of political events becomes a matter of controlled interpretation rather than open debate.
Bihar may now be approaching such a moment. The question is not merely who will govern or who will become CM or even how alliances will eventually settle. Those are the routine outcomes of electoral politics but the more interesting question is who will eventually narrate the story of what has happened. Will it be those who executed the strategy from the distant corridors of power? Or will someone within the so-called “insiders’ club” one day decide to recount the episode with the candour that politics rarely permits in real time?
For the people of Bihar, the answer matters. A democratic verdict does not end with the counting of votes; it continues in the interpretation of what those votes meant and why new ‘meaning’ has been attributed. When that interpretation is quietly reshaped by power brokers far removed from the electorate, the democratic script acquires a troubling footnote.
And perhaps that is the most enduring lesson of this episode. The verdict of the people may be announced on counting day, but its meaning is often negotiated afterwards; sometimes in public view, and sometimes in rooms where the public is never invited.