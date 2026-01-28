Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

In Carney, many found their own unspoken anxieties finally articulated as he did not speak only for Canada. He spoke for nations that feel the ground shifting beneath their feet, for societies that understand that a world without rules is not a freer world, but a more brutal one. One may not agree with every line of his argument, and that is beside the point. One may not be comfortable with his past politics or his extant one. What matters as of now is that he reminded the world that power must still be answerable to principle. The rules-based international order that emerged after the Second World War was not a utopian fantasy. It was born from devastation. It reflected a hard-earned understanding: when power operates without restraint, the result is not stability but catastrophe. Norms, treaties, and institutions were not designed to erase conflict; they were meant to contain it, to civilise it, to prevent it from consuming everything in its path. To dismiss this architecture as obsolete is to forget why it came into being and how shall the world move from here on.