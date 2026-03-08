Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar To Join JD(U)

Nishant met party MLAs and MLCs to discuss future strategies and will join the party at its headquarters in the presence of senior leaders.

Nitish Kumar with son Nishant Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar at his official residence, in Patna. | Photo: PTI | Representative
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, will formally join JD(U) on Sunday, signaling a generational shift in party leadership.

  • Speculation surrounds Nishant being appointed deputy CM, with a close aide claiming a “unanimous” decision has been taken, and he is expected to be elected to the state legislative council next month.


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar will formally join the JD(U) on Sunday, marking a generational shift in the party leadership, sources said.

Nishant met party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of JD(U)’s working national president Sanjay Jha on Friday and discussed his future strategies at length.

Bihar's Senior JD(U) leader Sharvan Kumar was the only Bihar minister present at the meeting.

Nishant, an engineering graduate in his 40s, will join the JD(U) at its headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including Jha, party sources said.

On the rare occasions he is seen in public, Nishant has endeared himself to people by his humility. Also, while interacting with the media, he has given glimpses of the close track he keeps of the good work done by his father.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a “unanimous” decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father’s resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.

(with PTI inputs)

