OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

Here’s your go-to guide of the best films and web series releasing in January across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and JioHotstar.

Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases in January 2026 Photo: TMDB
  • January 2026 features a packed mix of major theatrical releases and high-profile OTT premieres across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and JioHotstar.

  • Big titles like Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, De De Pyaar De 2 and The Night Manager season 2 will headline the month on OTT space.

  • Here's the list of OTT and theatrical releases of the week.

January is starting strong. Whether you’re planning to catch the biggest theatrical releases in January or update your OTT watchlist, this month has something for everyone. From high-octane spy thrillers and patriotic dramas hitting theatres to intimate romances and global series making their streaming debut, the slate of January OTT releases feels unusually packed. With several major films arriving both in cinemas and on platforms, your January movie and show schedule is set to be full.

January 2026 OTT And Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss

1. Dhurandhar 

If you missed it in theatres or want to experience its scale from home, Dhurandhar is easily one of the biggest OTT releases this month. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. Despite controversies and bans in select territories, the film went on to become a major global success, delivering impressive box office numbers.

What sets Dhurandhar apart in the OTT release movies list in January is its sheer ambition. Mounted on a massive budget and shot at breakneck speed, the film dives into high-stakes espionage, political tension and commanding performances. Repotedly releasing on Netflix on January 30 2026, it is a must-watch for anyone tracking 2026 upcoming movies in India that created international buzz.

Platform: Netflix

2. Tere Ishk Mein

Aanand L Rai reunites with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama that places emotional vulnerability at its core. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film explores love that is messy, consuming and quietly devastating. After a strong theatrical run, its OTT release allows the story to find a more intimate connection with home audiences.

This is not a loud romance. It lingers in silences, longing and contradictions. Releasing on Netflix on January 23, 2026, the film is a fitting pick for viewers who prefer character-driven storytelling over spectacle and are looking for some of the best movies to stream in January.

Platform: Netflix

3. De De Pyaar De 2

One of the more mainstream Netflix releases this month, De De Pyaar De 2 sees Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as Ashish and Ayesha, facing fresh complications in their age-gap relationship. With more family drama and sharper humour, the sequel also brings in R Madhavan as the sceptical father, adding a thoughtful generational perspective.

Balancing comedy with emotional stakes, the film revisits familiar yet relevant questions around love, age and social approval. Releasing on January 9, 2026, it is an easy, comfort-watch addition to your OTT watchlist, especially if you enjoyed the first film.

Platform: Netflix

4. 120 Bahadur

Based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh, 120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar in a patriotic action drama that arrived in theatres a couple of months back. While its box office performance fell short of expectations, its OTT release opens the film up to a much wider audience.

As part of the OTT releases on January 16, 2026, the film may find renewed appreciation for its intent and performances. If you are drawn to war stories and real-life heroism, this one is worth adding to your watchlist.

Platform: To Be Announced

5. The Night Manager Season 2

One of the most anticipated Prime Video releases this month is the return of The Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine in a brand-new storyline, stepping away from the original John le Carré adaptation.

Set against the world of arms trafficking and international crime, season two expands the show’s universe while holding on to its trademark tension and sleek pacing. Releasing on January 11, 2026, it is easily one of the must-watch OTT shows this month for fans of global thrillers.

Platform: Prime Video

6. Freedom At Midnight Season 2

Nikkhil Advani’s historical series returns to examine the aftermath of India’s independence. While season one focused on political negotiations, season two turns its gaze towards displacement, refugee crises and the human cost of Partition.

Featuring Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla, the show blends political drama with deeply personal stories. Among movies and web series releasing on the January 9 2026, this one stands out for its ambition and emotional weight.

Platform: Sony Liv

7. His And Hers

Adapted from Alice Feeney’s bestselling novel, His And Hers is a sharp psychological thriller built around shifting perspectives and unreliable truths. Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal play estranged spouses who find themselves on opposing sides of the same murder investigation.

Told through competing versions of events, the series keeps questioning who is telling the truth and who is carefully hiding it. Releasing on January 8 2026, it is a smart pick for viewers looking to balance their movie watchlist with an engaging, edge-of-the-seat series.

Platform: Netflix

8. People We Meet On Vacation

Emily Henry’s popular novel makes its screen debut with People We Meet On Vacation. Starring Tom Blyth and Emily Bader, the film follows two best friends whose decade-long tradition of travelling together brings buried emotions and unspoken truths to the surface.

Releasing on January 9 2026, the film is soft, emotionally honest and quietly charming. It adds a gentle warmth to the Netflix releases in January and is ideal for viewers who enjoy romance driven by character rather than melodrama.

Platform: Netflix

9. Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq is a quieter, more poetic film that leans into emotion rather than spectacle. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra, it stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah in a story driven by atmosphere and feeling. Its OTT release on January 23 2026 gives the film space to be discovered without the pressure of theatrical expectations.

Rooted in mood, texture and emotional restraint, this is a love story that unfolds gently. Among the January OTT releases, it is best suited for viewers who appreciate lyrical storytelling and performance-led cinema.

Platform: JioHotstar

10. The Raja Saab

Set for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, The Raja Saab is a pan-India horror romance headlined by Prabhas. Directed and written by Maruthi Dasari, the film blends elements of fear and love, aiming to deliver a large-scale genre experience tailored for mainstream audiences.

The cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas. Backed by People Media Factory and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film features cinematography by Karthik Palani and music composed by Thaman S. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, The Raja Saab positions itself as one of the most ambitious theatrical releases in January, promising a visually rich and atmospheric horror romance for pan-Indian audiences.

11. Jan Neta

Releasing theatrically on January 9 2026, Jan Neta is a Hindi political action thriller directed and written by H. Vinoth. Headlined by Joseph Vijay, the film places power, politics and conflict at the centre of its narrative, backed by Vinoth’s signature intensity and sharp storytelling.

The cast features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju and Monisha Blessy. Positioned as one of the major theatrical releases of January, Jan Neta promises a hard-hitting blend of action and political drama.

12. Border 2

Slated for a theatrical release on January 23 2026, Border 2 brings back the scale and emotion of the iconic 1997 war film Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel revisits the themes of sacrifice, courage and duty against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and J.P Films. Positioned as one of the most anticipated war dramas of the month, Border 2 aims to blend nostalgia with a contemporary cinematic approach for a new generation of audiences.

What This Really Means For January Viewers

Between theatrical hits arriving in cinemas and major films landing online, January feels less like a slow start and more like a statement. Whether you're tracking January OTT releases, planning your OTT watchlist, or keeping an eye on the most significant theatrical releases, there's plenty to choose from.

From war dramas and patriotic stories to intimate romances, historical series, and global thrillers, this month offers something for every kind of viewer. Make space in your calendar, January has both cinemas and screens full of entertainment waiting for you.

