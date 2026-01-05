OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

January is starting strong. Whether you’re planning to catch the biggest theatrical releases in January or update your OTT watchlist, this month has something for everyone. From high-octane spy thrillers and patriotic dramas hitting theatres to intimate romances and global series making their streaming debut, the slate of January OTT releases feels unusually packed. With several major films arriving both in cinemas and on platforms, your January movie and show schedule is set to be full.