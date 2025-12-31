Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Bazoumana Toure Bags Third Goal To Break Panthers' Hearts

Gabon Vs Ivory Coast, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates for the AFCON 2025 Group F, Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, 31 December, at Stade de Marrakech, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ivory Coast National Football Team
The Ivory Coast National Football Team X/FIFCI_tweet
Hello and welcome to today's Group F matchday 3 fixture between Gabon national football team against Ivory Coast national football team at the 2025 AFCON. This interesting contest will take place at the Stade de Marrakech. The Elephants are unbeaten in the Group and will want that way whereas the Panthers will miss the services of skipper Aubameyang, who is out injured. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates for the AFCON 2025 Group F, Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, 31 December, at Stade de Marrakech, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 90+1' |GAB 2-3 CIV

Winner!!!! Bazoumana Toure breaks Gabonese hearts with a goal in the 91st minute as Ivory Coast keep hold of their unbeaten streak unless we have some more drama left.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 84' |GAB 2-2 CIV

Evann Guessand has scored for Ivory Coast with a neat strike to bring scores level. Gabon's resistance is finally broken and the Elephants have time now, to even go and get the winner.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 78' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Another Man United star in the Ivory Coast line-up is Amad Diallo who sees his effort go wide via a free-kick.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 74' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Aston Villa's new signing Evann Guessand sees his header go off the mark. Ivory Coast win a corner but the Villa new boy cannot direct it on goal.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 68' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Ivory Coast make two subs. Off goes Wil Zaha and on comes, Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand. Bazoumana Touré replaces Franck Kessie.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 60' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Teddy Averlant misses a chance to give his side a two-goal advantage. Ivory Coast are in danger of losing their undefeated status tonight.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 56' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Oumar Diakité goes into the ref's books for a clumsy challenge.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 51' |GAB 2-1 CIV

Aubameyang is not missed by Gabon tonight as they lead one of the tournament favourites, Ivory Coast. As per reports, the former Arsenal man is on his way to France with Gabon already out of the tournament.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 2nd Half Begins |GAB 2-1 CIV

Second-half underway as Gabon look to hold on to their lead.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Half-Time|GAB 2-1 CIV

Clinical from Krasso to help Ivory Coast pull one back. He's picked out by a brilliant pass and finds himself clean through on goal to finish the first-half. He calmly buries it past the keeper to find the net. That is a striker at the top of his game

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 37'|GAB 2-0 CIV

Christ Inao Oulai finds himself completely unmarked as the cross finds him on the edge of the area. He has the time and the space, but his stinging effort whistles a mere whisker wide of the left-hand post.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 24'|GAB 2-0 CIV

Gabon double their advantage! After a lucky rebound lands at his feet, Bouanga shows great instinct to strike it first-time from the edge of the box. He picks out the bottom right corner with pinpoint accuracy, leaving Lafont helpless as the ball rifles past him. The score moves to 2-0.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 14'|GAB 1-0 CIV

Gabon break the deadlock following a glaring mistake by Lafont. The goalkeeper’s lapse in judgment left him stranded, allowing Guelor Kanga to pounce and slot the ball home with ease. 1-0 to Gabon, and that is one Lafont will want to forget immediately.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 8'|GAB 0-0 CIV

Bouanga connects with a cross from the wing, sending a firm header goalwards. However, his effort is thwarted by a well-positioned defender who manages to block the strike. The danger is momentarily cleared for the opposition.

No real threat other than that.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick-Off

Here we go. Gabon get us underway for the 1st half of this Group F final against Ivory Coast.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Where To Watch Live?

The match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs

Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Marrakech, Morocco

  • Stadium: Stade de Marrakech

  • Date: Thursday, January 1

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

  3. Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

  4. Damien Martyn, Former World Cup Winner For Australia, In Induced Coma At Brisbane Hospital – Know Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  5. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller