Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Bazoumana Toure Bags Third Goal To Break Panthers' Hearts

Hello and welcome to today's Group F matchday 3 fixture between Gabon national football team against Ivory Coast national football team at the 2025 AFCON. This interesting contest will take place at the Stade de Marrakech. The Elephants are unbeaten in the Group and will want that way whereas the Panthers will miss the services of skipper Aubameyang, who is out injured. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates for the AFCON 2025 Group F, Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, 31 December, at Stade de Marrakech, right here

1 Jan 2026, 02:24:28 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 90+1' |GAB 2-3 CIV Winner!!!! Bazoumana Toure breaks Gabonese hearts with a goal in the 91st minute as Ivory Coast keep hold of their unbeaten streak unless we have some more drama left.

1 Jan 2026, 02:17:51 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 84' |GAB 2-2 CIV Evann Guessand has scored for Ivory Coast with a neat strike to bring scores level. Gabon's resistance is finally broken and the Elephants have time now, to even go and get the winner.

1 Jan 2026, 02:12:24 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 78' |GAB 2-1 CIV Another Man United star in the Ivory Coast line-up is Amad Diallo who sees his effort go wide via a free-kick.

1 Jan 2026, 02:07:45 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 74' |GAB 2-1 CIV Aston Villa's new signing Evann Guessand sees his header go off the mark. Ivory Coast win a corner but the Villa new boy cannot direct it on goal.

1 Jan 2026, 02:03:00 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 68' |GAB 2-1 CIV Ivory Coast make two subs. Off goes Wil Zaha and on comes, Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand. Bazoumana Touré replaces Franck Kessie.

1 Jan 2026, 01:52:44 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 60' |GAB 2-1 CIV Teddy Averlant misses a chance to give his side a two-goal advantage. Ivory Coast are in danger of losing their undefeated status tonight.

1 Jan 2026, 01:48:19 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 56' |GAB 2-1 CIV Oumar Diakité goes into the ref's books for a clumsy challenge.

1 Jan 2026, 01:45:24 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 51' |GAB 2-1 CIV Aubameyang is not missed by Gabon tonight as they lead one of the tournament favourites, Ivory Coast. As per reports, the former Arsenal man is on his way to France with Gabon already out of the tournament.

1 Jan 2026, 01:39:02 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 2nd Half Begins |GAB 2-1 CIV Second-half underway as Gabon look to hold on to their lead.

1 Jan 2026, 01:18:52 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Half-Time|GAB 2-1 CIV Clinical from Krasso to help Ivory Coast pull one back. He's picked out by a brilliant pass and finds himself clean through on goal to finish the first-half. He calmly buries it past the keeper to find the net. That is a striker at the top of his game

1 Jan 2026, 01:07:33 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 37'|GAB 2-0 CIV Christ Inao Oulai finds himself completely unmarked as the cross finds him on the edge of the area. He has the time and the space, but his stinging effort whistles a mere whisker wide of the left-hand post.

1 Jan 2026, 12:55:00 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 24'|GAB 2-0 CIV Gabon double their advantage! After a lucky rebound lands at his feet, Bouanga shows great instinct to strike it first-time from the edge of the box. He picks out the bottom right corner with pinpoint accuracy, leaving Lafont helpless as the ball rifles past him. The score moves to 2-0.

1 Jan 2026, 12:44:35 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 14'|GAB 1-0 CIV Gabon break the deadlock following a glaring mistake by Lafont. The goalkeeper’s lapse in judgment left him stranded, allowing Guelor Kanga to pounce and slot the ball home with ease. 1-0 to Gabon, and that is one Lafont will want to forget immediately.

1 Jan 2026, 12:39:12 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 8'|GAB 0-0 CIV Bouanga connects with a cross from the wing, sending a firm header goalwards. However, his effort is thwarted by a well-positioned defender who manages to block the strike. The danger is momentarily cleared for the opposition. No real threat other than that.

1 Jan 2026, 12:33:05 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick-Off Here we go. Gabon get us underway for the 1st half of this Group F final against Ivory Coast.

1 Jan 2026, 12:25:38 am IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Where To Watch Live? The match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

31 Dec 2025, 11:57:18 pm IST Gabon vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 (@caf_online)