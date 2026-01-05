Bangladesh Order Indefinite Ban On Indian Premier League Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis during their Indian Premier League 2024 cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: PTI

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis during their Indian Premier League 2024 cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: PTI