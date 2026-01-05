Bangladesh Order Indefinite Ban On Indian Premier League Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Bangladesh impose an indefinite ban on IPL telecast after the Mustafizur Rahman controversy, sparking fan backlash, broadcaster impact, and fresh questions over India-Bangladesh cricket ties

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Order Indefinite Ban On Indian Premier League Telecast After Mustafizur Controversy
Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis during their Indian Premier League 2024 cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have ordered an indefinite ban on IPL telecast and promotion following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy

  • The move came after public and political backlash over Mustafizur’s release from his IPL franchise

  • The decision leaves Bangladeshi fans unable to watch IPL matches on TV or digital platforms until further notice

Bangladesh have taken the extraordinary step of issuing an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) within the country, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

The move comes amid a heated controversy over the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 IPL season, a decision that many in Dhaka described as unfair and deeply hurtful to national pride.

The ban, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, orders all broadcasters and digital platforms to immediately halt IPL coverage until further notice.

Rahman, who was bought by KKR for a significant sum of INR 9.20 crores at the IPL auction, became the centre of a diplomatic flare-up when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed his release, citing growing bilateral tensions following events in Bangladesh late last year.

Bangladesh Bans IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Cricket fans in Bangladesh will be unable to watch what is arguably the world’s most popular T20 league on television or online, at least for now. For many, the IPL was a major sporting highlight of the year, a chance to see international stars and domestic talents compete on the big stage.

Related Content
Related Content

With the ban in place, viewers must find alternate entertainment, and broadcasters are left assessing the financial and fan engagement implications of a sudden blackout.

Also Read: Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

The situation has also spilled into other cricketing arenas, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly seeking to relocate the team’s matches in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup out of India due to safety concerns, underscoring just how deeply the issue has affected sporting ties between the two nations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: IND Tighten The Noose, SA Crawl To 129/4

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT