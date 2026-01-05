Bangladesh Order Indefinite Ban On Indian Premier League Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Bangladesh have ordered an indefinite ban on IPL telecast and promotion following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy
The move came after public and political backlash over Mustafizur’s release from his IPL franchise
The decision leaves Bangladeshi fans unable to watch IPL matches on TV or digital platforms until further notice
Bangladesh have taken the extraordinary step of issuing an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) within the country, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.
The move comes amid a heated controversy over the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 IPL season, a decision that many in Dhaka described as unfair and deeply hurtful to national pride.
The ban, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, orders all broadcasters and digital platforms to immediately halt IPL coverage until further notice.
Rahman, who was bought by KKR for a significant sum of INR 9.20 crores at the IPL auction, became the centre of a diplomatic flare-up when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed his release, citing growing bilateral tensions following events in Bangladesh late last year.
Bangladesh Bans IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy
Cricket fans in Bangladesh will be unable to watch what is arguably the world’s most popular T20 league on television or online, at least for now. For many, the IPL was a major sporting highlight of the year, a chance to see international stars and domestic talents compete on the big stage.
With the ban in place, viewers must find alternate entertainment, and broadcasters are left assessing the financial and fan engagement implications of a sudden blackout.
The situation has also spilled into other cricketing arenas, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly seeking to relocate the team’s matches in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup out of India due to safety concerns, underscoring just how deeply the issue has affected sporting ties between the two nations.