KKR Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

Check below the list of all players of Kolkata Knight Riders at the player auction for the 2025 Indian Premier League season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine.
  • KKR broke records by signing Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history

  • Rahul Tripathi returned to KKR at his base price of INR 75 lakh

  • The franchise also strengthened depth by adding Finn Allen for INR 2 crore and Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction with a clear plan, add explosive firepower and plug key gaps without disturbing their core too much. The three-time champions didn’t chase too many names but made a few decisive moves that shaped their squad for the upcoming season.

The biggest headline for KKR was the acquisition of Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The Australian all-rounder is expected to be the heartbeat of KKR’s middle order while also contributing with the ball. Another notable move was bringing back Rahul Tripathi for INR 75 lakh, a familiar face who knows the franchise well and adds flexibility to the top and middle order.

KKR also strengthened their wicketkeeping and power-hitting options by signing Finn Allen for INR 2 crore, banking on his ability to provide explosive starts. In the bowling department, the franchise went big on pace, securing Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore, a move aimed squarely at fixing their death-overs woes. His unique slingy action gives KKR a genuine X-factor.

Among uncapped talents, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya was a smart pickup at INR 3 crore. The young wicketkeeper-batter impressed scouts with his fearless hitting and strong strike rate in domestic T20s, making him one of KKR’s most exciting bench options.

Also Check: CSK Full Squad IPL 2026

Full list of players purchased by KKR at IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep

KKR Full Squad for IPL 2026 Season

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep

