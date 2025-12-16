KKR Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

The biggest headline for KKR was the acquisition of Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The Australian all-rounder is expected to be the heartbeat of KKR’s middle order while also contributing with the ball. Another notable move was bringing back Rahul Tripathi for INR 75 lakh, a familiar face who knows the franchise well and adds flexibility to the top and middle order.