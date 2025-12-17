IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Uncapped Indian players attracted massive bids, showing teams’ growing trust in domestic scouting
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi wrapped up with 77 players sold across the 10 franchises, and plenty to talk about as teams shaped up for the season ahead. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the biggest splash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stunned with big bids for young domestic players, and several big names either fetched strong deals or surprisingly went unsold.
Overall, this auction felt less random and more strategic, with sides clear about roles they wanted to fill and where they were willing to spend their purse money.
IPL 2026 Auction: Five Talking Points
1. Cameron Green Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player
Cameron Green’s price tag rewrites the all-rounder market. KKR’s INR 25.20 crore purchase for Green makes him the most expensive overseas buy and confirms franchises’ willingness to invest in game-defining multi-faceted players. Expect him to bat in the top order and bowl key overs. The star all-rounder is currently in action in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia.
2. KKR’s double splurge
KKR bought Green and Matheesha Pathirana for INR 25.20 crore and INR 18 crore respectively. By spending big on both experience and raw pace, KKR prioritized match balance: power with depth and pace with wicket-taking threat. Green will be batting at the top-order but there are no surity about his bowling. However, with Pathirana joining the squad, KKR's death bowling has become stronger than ever.
3. Uncapped Indian Records: Smart Scouting Or A Blunder?
Chennai Super Kings paid INR 14.2 crore each for young domestic talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, a move that rewards local scouting but raises questions about opportunity cost and pressure on two teenagers. It is being said that Prashant is likely replacement for former CSK star Ravindra Jadeja. So the pressure is going to be huge on Prashant, not just about performing but also filling in on Jadeja's shoes.
4. Bargains and Steal Deals
Not all big names lit up the auction. Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan initially went unsold before finding teams later at their base prices, which surprised some fans given their experience. Meanwhile, David Miller, known for finishing games, was snapped up by Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 2 crore, which many see as a bargain. Another Steal deal was New Zealand pace sensation Jacob Duffy who was also sold at his base price of INR 2 crore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
5. Big Names Went Unsold
The IPL 2026 auction also saw a surprising list of unsold names, including several well-known international players. Big overseas stars such as Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, England’s Jonny Bairstow, and New Zealand duo Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway failed to attract bids. Other notable foreign players like Alzarri Joseph, Gus Atkinson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Spencer Johnson were also left without contracts.
On the domestic front, despite strong demand for Indian talent, experienced names like Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Karn Sharma, Murugan Ashwin and Chetan Sakariya went unsold. In total, 79 players remained unsold, comprising 48 Indians and 31 overseas cricketers.
Best Business At The Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders: Balanced aggression pays. KKR’s headline buys (Cameron Green INR 25.2cr, Matheesha Pathirana INR 18cr) were expensive but shrewd: Green fills a premium all-round slot, Pathirana adds pace and IPL-proven death bowling pedigree. If both deliver their roles, KKR converted money into a more complete XI, a pragmatic ‘best business’ case for teams chasing a title in a single season.
Worst Business At The Auction
The riskier call: Massive money on uncapped teenagers. While CSK’s Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma signings might bloom into superstars, paying INR 14.2 crore each for untested players is high-variance. If they fail to transition to IPL intensity quickly, those purse sums will look like poor capex compared with seasoned overseas signings who provide immediate returns. That said, CSK’s long record of developing talent tempers the critique, this could be genius or gamble.
IPL 2026 Auction: Overall Review
The IPL 2026 auction showed a league that is maturing. Teams are thinking longer-term, trusting data and scouting, and prioritising balance over buzz. While some signings will be questioned once matches begin, the overall approach felt smarter and more focused.
Now, the real test begins, turning auction plans into results on the field. And as always in the IPL, the smartest buys may not be the most expensive ones.
When Is IPL 2026?
As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.
Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.
And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.