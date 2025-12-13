IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

IPL 2026 introduces a strict INR 18 crore take-home cap for all overseas players
Franchises can bid higher, but players cannot receive more than the limit
Top foreign stars may still attract huge bids despite the earnings cap
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a spectacle of big money and big personalities. As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches, one of the most talked-about changes is a rule that directly impacts how much overseas players can take home from the auction. While the bidding war might heat up in Abu Dhabi this December, international stars will have to temper their payday dreams, no matter how crazy the auction figures look on screen.
This new rule means that even if an overseas player attracts bids above INR 18 crore from franchises, they won’t pocket more than that amount. The Indian Premier League governing body introduced this cap to prevent inflated mini-auction salaries and encourage financial stability for franchises. Such a move also aims to rationalize spending while still allowing teams to chase top foreign talent within a balanced framework.
Why the INR 18 Crore Cap Exists in the IPL 2026 Auction
Over the years, IPL auctions have produced eye-popping sums for foreign cricketers. In the 2024 auction, stars like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins drew massive bids well above INR 18 crore, only to see adjustments under the new cap rules.
However, starting with the 2026 mini-auction, any amount bid above INR 18 crore will be collected by the BCCI and directed toward player welfare programs. The logic behind this cap is simple: stop market distortion. Franchises have complained that foreign players have previously used mini-auctions to command huge prices while committing to limited availability or cherry-picking matches. By capping earnings at INR 18 crore, the IPL hopes to balance competition and ensure the sustainability of team budgets.
Top Overseas Players Likely to Get Big Bids (But Not Over INR 18 Crore)
Even with the cap, there are several stars expected to command high interest from IPL teams. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green stands out as one of the most coveted international players in the auction pool due to his all-round skills and match-winning ability. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are likely to pursue him aggressively, but his take-home will top out at INR 18 crore no matter how heated the bidding gets.
Other overseas names with strong T20 credentials, such as Liam Livingstone, David Miller, or Akeal Hosein, could also see high bids, but the unified cap ensures that no foreign player’s salary breaches the INR 18 crore ceiling. That said, franchises are still free to bid above INR 18 crore; they just won’t pay that excess directly to the player.