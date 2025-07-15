LSG Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Lucknow Super Giants

LSG bought Jos Inglish for INR 8.6 crore despite his limited IPL availability
They went in with a purse of 22.95 crore
LSG's bidding war with SRH for Liam Livingstone was their highlights of the auction
Lucknow Super Giants had a significant purse of 22.95 crore before the start of the auction, with only six slots to be filled, including 4 overseas. LSG had a couple of unsuccessful bids for Venkatesh Iyer and Matheesha Pathirana at the start.
However, they eventually find success when they managed to bag Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje at their base price, thus strengthening their already strong bowling attack.
LSG also went full throttle for Liam Inglis but were eventually bettered by SRH, who got the English all-rounder for 13 crore. However, they tried the void of the unsuccessful bid of Liam Livingstone by raking in wicket-keeper batter Jos Inglis for 8.6 crore.
Josh Inglis has already made it clear that he will only be available for the latter part of IPL 2025. Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary and Naman Tiwari are the uncapped Indian players that LSG bagged in the IPL 2026 auction.
Full list of players purchased by LSG at IPL 2026 auction
Josh Inglis (INR 8.5 Crore), Mukul Choudhary (INR 2.6 Crore), Akshat Raghuwanshi (INR 2.2 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 2 Crore), Naman Tiwari (INR 1 Crore)
LSG Full Squad for IPL 2026 Season
Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.