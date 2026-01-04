Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Citizens Welcome Blues In First Home Fixture Of Year
Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 20 of the English Premier League between MCI and CHE at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2025
Manchester City will be up against Chelsea in matchday 20 of the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on January 4, 2026. X/Manchester United
Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 20 of English Premier League 2025-26 between MCI and CHE at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, January 4, 2026. This is Citizens' first home fixture of 2026 and will be looking to start the year with a win. They have been in emphatic form in the last few games having won 83% of their last six games and are currently placed 2nd in the points table after Arsenal with 41 points. Chelsea, on the other hand, have won 3 out of their 6 matches and are currently at the 5th place in the points table. Follow the live score of the premium showdown between both the formidable sides here.
LIVE UPDATES
Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Details
The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports networks in India. It will also stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Match: Manchester United Vs Chelsea
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Time: 5:30 local, 11:00 IST
Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello football fans, we are back to make your Sunday even better with the live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.