Al-Ittihad 1- Al-Taawoun Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Muhannad Al Shanqiti Secures Three Points For Tigers

V
Vikas Patwal
Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-Taawoun Live Score
Moussa Diaby nets the first one of the match to give Al-Ittihad 1-0 lead over Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. X/Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Round 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 3. Al-Ittihad handed a 1-0 loss to Al-Taawoun to take 3 points home and make it 4 consecutive wins in the league, meanwhile Al-Taawoun registered their 2nd loss of the this season. In a hard-fought match Muhannad Al Shanqiti fired the first goal for the Tigers which turned out to be the only goal of the match. Al-Taawoun also netted one inside in the 88th minute but it was overturned after a VAR review by the umpire. With this win Al-Ittihad moved up to the 5th spot in the table and Al-Taawoun remained in the 3rd spot. Check out the highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details

NAME: Al-Ittihad - Al-Taawoun

DATE: 3 Jan 2026

TIME: 11:00pm IST

VENUE: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 24

Al-Ittihad: 12

Al-Taawoun: 6

Draw: 6

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off!

The whistle is blown and the match is on! Both set of players will be desperate to get a lead in the match as early as possible.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 15' ITH 0-0 TAA

We are 15 minutes into the game and no team have been able to take a lead yet. ITH have dominated the possession but haven't been able to convert it into a goal yet.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 35' ITH 0-0 TAA

Another attempt missed as Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi fires a left footed free kick shot from the outside the box but to no avail and the score line still stays at 0-0.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time|ITH 0-0 TAA

And here's the end of the stoppage time and with it we come to the end of the first half of the game.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time Stats|ITH 0-0 TAA

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Half-time scores
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Half-time scores Google

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 2nd Half|ITH 1-0 TAA

Al-Ittihad break the deadlock just 5 minutes into the 2nd half and Al-Taawoun are left stunned. Sensational finish from Muhannad Al Shanqiti.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 88'|ITH 1-0 TAA

Abdulfattah Adam strikes it for Al-Taawoun and his teammates erupts into celebration, however there celebration is cut short as the umpire goes for a VAR and cancels the goal after reviewing it.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Full-Time|ITH 1-0 TAA

That's the final whistle of the referee and with it the 6 minute stoppage time comes to an end. Muhannad Al Shanqiti's lone goal get's Al-Ittihad over the line against Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium.

Published At:
Tags

