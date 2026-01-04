Al-Ittihad 1- Al-Taawoun Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Muhannad Al Shanqiti Secures Three Points For Tigers

Moussa Diaby nets the first one of the match to give Al-Ittihad 1-0 lead over Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. X/Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Round 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 3. Al-Ittihad handed a 1-0 loss to Al-Taawoun to take 3 points home and make it 4 consecutive wins in the league, meanwhile Al-Taawoun registered their 2nd loss of the this season. In a hard-fought match Muhannad Al Shanqiti fired the first goal for the Tigers which turned out to be the only goal of the match. Al-Taawoun also netted one inside in the 88th minute but it was overturned after a VAR review by the umpire. With this win Al-Ittihad moved up to the 5th spot in the table and Al-Taawoun remained in the 3rd spot. Check out the highlights of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jan 2026, 09:46:28 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hi There! Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

3 Jan 2026, 10:01:28 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details NAME: Al-Ittihad - Al-Taawoun DATE: 3 Jan 2026 TIME: 11:00pm IST VENUE: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 Jan 2026, 10:24:34 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Matches: 24 Al-Ittihad: 12 Al-Taawoun: 6 Draw: 6

3 Jan 2026, 10:52:15 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI Lineup for #Alittihad_Altaawoun match 📋⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8x7BKsKAbT — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) January 3, 2026

3 Jan 2026, 11:05:09 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off! The whistle is blown and the match is on! Both set of players will be desperate to get a lead in the match as early as possible.

3 Jan 2026, 11:22:14 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 15' ITH 0-0 TAA We are 15 minutes into the game and no team have been able to take a lead yet. ITH have dominated the possession but haven't been able to convert it into a goal yet.

3 Jan 2026, 11:39:37 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 35' ITH 0-0 TAA Another attempt missed as Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi fires a left footed free kick shot from the outside the box but to no avail and the score line still stays at 0-0.

3 Jan 2026, 11:58:17 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time|ITH 0-0 TAA And here's the end of the stoppage time and with it we come to the end of the first half of the game.

4 Jan 2026, 12:05:08 am IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time Stats|ITH 0-0 TAA Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Half-time scores Google

4 Jan 2026, 12:15:48 am IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 2nd Half|ITH 1-0 TAA Al-Ittihad break the deadlock just 5 minutes into the 2nd half and Al-Taawoun are left stunned. Sensational finish from Muhannad Al Shanqiti.

4 Jan 2026, 01:03:12 am IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 88'|ITH 1-0 TAA Abdulfattah Adam strikes it for Al-Taawoun and his teammates erupts into celebration, however there celebration is cut short as the umpire goes for a VAR and cancels the goal after reviewing it.