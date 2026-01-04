Al-Ittihad 1- Al-Taawoun Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Muhannad Al Shanqiti Secures Three Points For Tigers

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hi There!
Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details
NAME: Al-Ittihad - Al-Taawoun
DATE: 3 Jan 2026
TIME: 11:00pm IST
VENUE: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Matches: 24
Al-Ittihad: 12
Al-Taawoun: 6
Draw: 6
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off!
The whistle is blown and the match is on! Both set of players will be desperate to get a lead in the match as early as possible.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 15' ITH 0-0 TAA
We are 15 minutes into the game and no team have been able to take a lead yet. ITH have dominated the possession but haven't been able to convert it into a goal yet.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 35' ITH 0-0 TAA
Another attempt missed as Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi fires a left footed free kick shot from the outside the box but to no avail and the score line still stays at 0-0.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time|ITH 0-0 TAA
And here's the end of the stoppage time and with it we come to the end of the first half of the game.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time Stats|ITH 0-0 TAA
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 2nd Half|ITH 1-0 TAA
Al-Ittihad break the deadlock just 5 minutes into the 2nd half and Al-Taawoun are left stunned. Sensational finish from Muhannad Al Shanqiti.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 88'|ITH 1-0 TAA
Abdulfattah Adam strikes it for Al-Taawoun and his teammates erupts into celebration, however there celebration is cut short as the umpire goes for a VAR and cancels the goal after reviewing it.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Full-Time|ITH 1-0 TAA
That's the final whistle of the referee and with it the 6 minute stoppage time comes to an end. Muhannad Al Shanqiti's lone goal get's Al-Ittihad over the line against Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium.