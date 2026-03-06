India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Summary of this article
India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in T20 World Cups
India and New Zealand won against England and South Africa respectively to book a place in the final
There is no rain prediction for the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
India edged past England by 7 runs in a high-scoring thriller, while New Zealand crushed the dominating South Africa by 9 wickets in their semi-final encounter.
Both teams faced each other in a five-match T20I series just before the World Cup, and now they will be up against each other in the biggest game that the two nations have played against each other.
Though India brushed New Zealand aside comfortably in the bilateral series, ICC tournaments have always been a different gravy. The Kiwis used to dominate India in the global tournaments until 2023, when India beat them in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup and then went on to win the Champions Trophy after overcoming them in the final in 2025.
However, the past has too little bearing on what happens on the day and the Kiwis who are known for their meticulous planning and discipline cannot be beat any team on their day and will pose a big threat to lifting the title for the second time in a row.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand final on Sunday, March 8, is expected to be clear with no prediction of rain. The temperature could reach 40 degrees during the day, while it will be in the early 30s at night. However, dew could play a role in the match as Ahmedabad is known to get dewy at night.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Pitch Report
While not much is known about the pitch yet, Ahmedabad boasts of 11 centre pitches with two different soil types - red and black.
Red Soil - While the red soil is known for its bounce and carry, it can also provide good assistance to spinners if the conditions are dry during the day. This type of soil generally provides good sporting pitches with something for both bowlers and batters to work with.
Black Soil - On black soil pitches, bounce is relatively lower compared to red soil and can even become a batting paradise if watered and rolled well. If there's heavy dew on matchday, then a black soil pitch could favour the team batting second.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Streaming Details
When to watch the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand?
The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand?
The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
When and where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India vs New Zealand be played?
The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 6, 2026.
Is there any rain prediction for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand?
No, there is no rain prediction for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.
What will happen if the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand gets washed off?
There is a reserve day for the final on Monday, March 9, 2026, if it gets washed off on Sunday, March 8, 2026.