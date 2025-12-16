IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

Mangesh Yadav, a promising left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh, was one of the standout uncapped buys at the IPL 2026 auction, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing him for INR 5.20 crore. Known for his eye-catching performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025, Yadav topped the wicket charts with 14 scalps in six matches, showcasing excellent pace and variation at an average around 12. His left-arm angle and ability to trouble batters made him a highly sought-after talent in the mini-auction.