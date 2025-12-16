IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

IPL 2026 auction saw franchises go big on uncapped talent, with record-breaking bids and surprise picks reshaping team strategies for the upcoming season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight | Photo: Instagram/iplt20
The IPL 2026 auction once again proved why it remains cricket’s most unpredictable spectacle. While established stars attracted attention, it was the uncapped Indian talent that truly stole the spotlight this year. Franchises went all in on raw potential, fearless intent, and domestic consistency, often spending big on players yet to make their international debuts.

From record-breaking bids to shrewd value picks, the auction reflected a growing belief among teams: the future of the IPL lies in identifying Indian match-winners early and backing them boldly. Here’s a closer look at the top five uncapped players who turned heads and bank balances at the IPL 2026 auction.

Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings - INR 14.20 crore)

CSK created history by making Prashant Veer the most expensive uncapped player ever. The Uttar Pradesh all-rounder’s left-arm spin and explosive middle-order hitting fit perfectly into CSK’s long-term vision. With Ravindra Jadeja no longer around, Veer is being viewed as a bold successor project rather than a short-term gamble.

Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings - INR 14.20 crore)

Joining Veer at the top, Kartik Sharma became joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. The wicketkeeper-batter impressed scouts with his fearless T20 striking and strong List A numbers. CSK’s willingness to go this high showed their intent to build a strong Indian core for years to come.

Auqib Nabi (Delhi Capitals - INR 8.40 crore)

Delhi Capitals splurged on Jammu & Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi, backing raw pace and bounce over reputation. His rise from a lesser-known domestic setup to an INR 8.40 crore payday was one of the auction’s most inspiring stories, underlining DC’s renewed focus on Indian fast bowling depth.

Mangesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bengaluru - INR 5.20 crore)

Mangesh Yadav, a promising left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh, was one of the standout uncapped buys at the IPL 2026 auction, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing him for INR 5.20 crore. Known for his eye-catching performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025, Yadav topped the wicket charts with 14 scalps in six matches, showcasing excellent pace and variation at an average around 12. His left-arm angle and ability to trouble batters made him a highly sought-after talent in the mini-auction.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya (Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 3 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders added exciting young wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Singh Dahiya to their squad at the IPL 2026 auction, snapping him up for INR 3 crore after he entered with a base price of INR 30 lakh. The 23-year-old Delhi player has shown serious hitting potential, scoring 113 runs in six T20s at a strike rate close to 170. Known for his clean ball-striking and composure, Tejasvi fits KKR’s push toward investing in fearless Indian batting depth.

