IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

DC signed Auqib Nabi for INR 8.40 crore
Reward for his standout domestic pace displays
Signals focus on Indian fast-bowling depth
Delhi Capitals made a strong statement at the IPL 2026 auction by securing Jammu and Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi for INR 8.40 crore, backing raw pace and long-term potential.
The 24-year-old quick has impressed consistently on the domestic circuit with his ability to hit the deck hard and generate steep bounce, making him one of the standout fast-bowling prospects this season.
Delhi’s aggressive bid shows their intent to rebuild a sharper Indian pace core after mixed returns last year. With his recent red-ball and white-ball performances drawing attention, Auqib’s signing signals DC’s focus on grooming high-velocity Indian talent for the future.
He will also have the company of Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc who was bought by DC in last year's mega auction. It's a great opportunity for Nabi to learn from an experienced pacer who has proved his worth in every aspects of the game.
Squad Before Mini Auction
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc (Australia), T. Natarajan, Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Manda, Tripurana Vijay, Vipraj Nigam.
When Is IPL 2026?
As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.
Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.
And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.