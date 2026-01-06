ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

About 600 people were evacuated from three villages within a four-kilometre radius on Monday when a gas leak at an ONGC well run by a contractor in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district caused an inferno.



According to a Maharatna public sector firm representative, no fatalities or injuries have been reported thus far.



"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," stated a spokesperson for ONGC.