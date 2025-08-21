At least Four Dead, Two Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Pharma Unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar

A nitrogen gas leak occurred at Medley Pharma in Boisar, Palghar district, on Wednesday afternoon.
Six workers were exposed; they were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Four workers died by evening, while two remain hospitalised.
Four workers died and two others were hospitalised in Maharastra ‘s Palghar district after a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company. PTI quoted officials saying the incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma located in the industrial area of Boisar, around 130 km from here.
Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, told PTI that between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, nitrogen gas in one of the units of the company leaked, affecting the staff working there.
Six employees were affected by the gas leak and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, four of whom died around 6 pm
NDTV identified the workers who died were identified as Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati and Kamlesh Yadav, while Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal are undergoing treatment