Gunfire Reported Near Venezuela’s Presidential Palace Days After Maduro Capture

Around 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT), hours after Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president following his dismissal, security personnel opened fire in response to unidentified drones flying over the Miraflores palace in central Caracas, according to the source.



According to a local who lives five blocks from the palace, there were gunfire bursts, although they weren't as intense as the predawn onslaught on Saturday that overthrew Maduro. The episode lasted roughly a minute.