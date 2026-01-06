Gunfire Reported Near Venezuela’s Presidential Palace Days After Maduro Capture

Security forces open fire at suspected drones over Miraflores amid post-coup tensions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
  • Gunfire erupted near Caracas’ Miraflores presidential palace after security personnel reportedly responded to unidentified drones flying overhead.

  • The incident occurred hours after Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president following Nicolás Maduro’s capture by US forces; the White House denied any involvement.

  • CNN later reported the firing stemmed from confusion among regime-linked paramilitary groups and palace security teams, with no major escalation reported.

Gunfire was reported near the Miraflores presidential palace in Venezuela on Monday, days after US forces captured the now-deposed president, Nicolas Maduro, in a military raid.

According to CNN, geolocated videos show what appear to be lights from drones and anti-aircraft fire across the night sky.

The White House has denied US involvement with the gunfire.

Around 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT), hours after Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president following his dismissal, security personnel opened fire in response to unidentified drones flying over the Miraflores palace in central Caracas, according to the source.

According to a local who lives five blocks from the palace, there were gunfire bursts, although they weren't as intense as the predawn onslaught on Saturday that overthrew Maduro. The episode lasted roughly a minute.

"The first thing that came to mind was to see if planes were flying overhead, but there were not. I just saw two red lights in the sky," the resident near the palace said on condition of anonymity.

"Everyone was looking out their windows to see if there was a plane, to see what was happening."

CNN later confirmed that a misunderstanding in discussions between paramilitary groups linked with the regime led to confusion among the various security teams at the presidential palace, leading to the gunfire.

