ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI