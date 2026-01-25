Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Feted; Vijay Amritraj Conferred With Third-Highest Honour

The list of sportspersons to be awarded the Padma Shri includes Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and Paralympic gold medal winning high-jumper Praveen Kumar, in addition to Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili (posthumously)

Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Feted; Vijay Amritraj Third-Highest Honour
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj conferred with Padma Bhushan award

  • Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma honoured with Padma Shri

  • Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar, Silambam practitioner K Pajanivel also in list

Indian tennis stalwart Vijay Amritraj will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan, and Cricket World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma will receive the Padma Shri awards this year, the central government announced on Sunday (January 25, 2026).

The list of Padma Shri awardees' sports category also includes Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and Paralympic gold medal winning high-jumper Praveen Kumar, in addition to Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili (posthumously), veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar and Silambam practitioner K Pajanivel. You can check the full list of awardees HERE.

Amritraj is the only sportsperson to receive the Padma Bhushan honour in 2026. India’s third-highest civilian honour, the award recognises his pioneering role in putting Indian tennis on the global map during the amateur and early Open Era.

Amritraj had earlier received the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974. He had reached the men's singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open twice, and later served Indian sport in various administrative and ambassadorial roles.

Former India captain Rohit and the 2025 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet were named for the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Rohit’s recognition follows a defining leadership phase in Indian men’s cricket. As captain, he led India to two ICC titles, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Harmanpreet’s recognition comes after a memorable year in Indian women’s cricket. In 2025, she guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil, defeating South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.

The Union government announced 131 Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees for their contribution to diverse fields.

"Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He said the honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations.

