Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

Having debuted in the 2009 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur had to endure numerous heartbreaks, including a narrow defeat in the 2017 final, before staking claim on the trophy. Here is a peek into her inspiring journey

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harmanpreet Kaur Profile India Captain ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Trophy Win
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, with her family after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harmanpreet Kaur hit 89 in World Cup semi-final to help beat mighty Australia

  • Her decision to hand ball to Shafali Verma in final proved game-changing

  • 36-year-old named in Time magazine's 2023 list of top 100 emerging leaders shaping world

It took 16 long years, but the crowning glory in Navi Mumbai was well worth the wait for Harmanpreet Kaur. The India captain finally laid her hands on the elusive ICC Women's World Cup trophy in her fifth appearance in the marquee tournament.

Harmanpreet made her international debut at the 2009 edition of the 50-over event in Australia in a 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Years of heartbreak followed for her and India — including a narrow defeat to England in the 2017 final at Lord's — but the taste of redemption was utterly sweet as her team beat a spirited South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (November 2, 2025).

"I'm just trying to express what I'm feeling. I'm numb, I'm not able to understand," Harmanpreet, who at the age of 36 years and 239 days became the oldest captain to win the Women's World Cup, said later. "It's just that there were ups and downs, but the team had self-belief. I've been saying this since day one. We weren't looking to the left or right. We were only looking at our main end goal."

And she played a huge role in achieving that goal. While the skipper had a lukewarm time with the bat in the group stage, given her high standards, she came good when it mattered in the blockbuster semi-final against Australia. She hit an 88-ball 89 and together with unbeaten centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, helped India complete a world-record chase of a 339-run target.

Related Content
Related Content

Harmanpreet only managed 20 with the bat in the final, but marshalled her troops with aplomb. Experts especially praised her decision to toss the ball to part-time off-spinner Shafali Verma, who was full of confidence after cracking a crucial 87 off just 78 balls.

Verma responded by snaring a game-changing couple of wickets, including that of the experienced Marizanne Kapp. Harmanpreet fittingly played the last hand, as her smart catch of Nadine de Klerk sealed India's triumph and sparked emotional celebrations at the venue and across the country.

The victory was at once reminiscent of the famous one in 1983 by Kapil Dev's 'Devils'. The maiden World Cup title of an unheralded Indian team marked a watershed moment in not just Indian but world cricket, and it is hard not to believe that the trophy won by the Harmanpreet-led side will not ignite a similar revolution in the women's game.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Bio

Date of Birth: March 8, 1989

Age: 36 years

Birthplace: Moga, Punjab

Role: Batter

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin

Harmanpreet Kaur's ODI Stats

Matches played: 161

Runs: 4409

Average: 37.05

Hundreds: 7

Highest Score: 171 not out

Harmanpreet Kaur's Background

In an international career spanning 16 years and counting, Harmanpreet has been associated with many firsts in women's cricket. India's trailblazing captain has caught cricket lovers' eye with her hard-hitting and fearless forays with the bat, and become a catalyst in the sport's growth in the country and abroad.

Harmanpreet’s journey is one of resilience and record-breaking moments. She propelled Indian women's cricket into the mainstream with a dazzling 171 not out off just 115 balls against then-defending champions Australia in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup semi-final.

She was the first Indian women's cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise - Sydney Thunder - in 2016. The 36-year-old was later named in Time magazine's 2023 list of the top 100 emerging leaders shaping the world, and also in BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women across the world.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  2. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  3. Shafali Verma Factfile: All About India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote