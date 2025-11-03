Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

Harmanpreet Kaur hit 89 in World Cup semi-final to help beat mighty Australia
Her decision to hand ball to Shafali Verma in final proved game-changing
36-year-old named in Time magazine's 2023 list of top 100 emerging leaders shaping world
It took 16 long years, but the crowning glory in Navi Mumbai was well worth the wait for Harmanpreet Kaur. The India captain finally laid her hands on the elusive ICC Women's World Cup trophy in her fifth appearance in the marquee tournament.
Harmanpreet made her international debut at the 2009 edition of the 50-over event in Australia in a 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Years of heartbreak followed for her and India — including a narrow defeat to England in the 2017 final at Lord's — but the taste of redemption was utterly sweet as her team beat a spirited South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (November 2, 2025).
"I'm just trying to express what I'm feeling. I'm numb, I'm not able to understand," Harmanpreet, who at the age of 36 years and 239 days became the oldest captain to win the Women's World Cup, said later. "It's just that there were ups and downs, but the team had self-belief. I've been saying this since day one. We weren't looking to the left or right. We were only looking at our main end goal."
And she played a huge role in achieving that goal. While the skipper had a lukewarm time with the bat in the group stage, given her high standards, she came good when it mattered in the blockbuster semi-final against Australia. She hit an 88-ball 89 and together with unbeaten centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, helped India complete a world-record chase of a 339-run target.
Harmanpreet only managed 20 with the bat in the final, but marshalled her troops with aplomb. Experts especially praised her decision to toss the ball to part-time off-spinner Shafali Verma, who was full of confidence after cracking a crucial 87 off just 78 balls.
Verma responded by snaring a game-changing couple of wickets, including that of the experienced Marizanne Kapp. Harmanpreet fittingly played the last hand, as her smart catch of Nadine de Klerk sealed India's triumph and sparked emotional celebrations at the venue and across the country.
The victory was at once reminiscent of the famous one in 1983 by Kapil Dev's 'Devils'. The maiden World Cup title of an unheralded Indian team marked a watershed moment in not just Indian but world cricket, and it is hard not to believe that the trophy won by the Harmanpreet-led side will not ignite a similar revolution in the women's game.
Harmanpreet Kaur's Bio
Date of Birth: March 8, 1989
Age: 36 years
Birthplace: Moga, Punjab
Role: Batter
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin
Harmanpreet Kaur's ODI Stats
Matches played: 161
Runs: 4409
Average: 37.05
Hundreds: 7
Highest Score: 171 not out
Harmanpreet Kaur's Background
In an international career spanning 16 years and counting, Harmanpreet has been associated with many firsts in women's cricket. India's trailblazing captain has caught cricket lovers' eye with her hard-hitting and fearless forays with the bat, and become a catalyst in the sport's growth in the country and abroad.
Harmanpreet’s journey is one of resilience and record-breaking moments. She propelled Indian women's cricket into the mainstream with a dazzling 171 not out off just 115 balls against then-defending champions Australia in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup semi-final.
She was the first Indian women's cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise - Sydney Thunder - in 2016. The 36-year-old was later named in Time magazine's 2023 list of the top 100 emerging leaders shaping the world, and also in BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women across the world.