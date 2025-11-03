ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

Amanjot Kaur’s stunning catch of Wolvaardt turned the match in India’s favour
Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred with match-winning performances
India ended decades of heartbreaks under the Harmanpreet–Muzumdar leadership
Under the lights of Navi Mumbai, India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a final that had everything, pressure, emotion, and moments that will be remembered for generations. The scoreboard read India 298/7 (50 overs) and South Africa 246 all out (45.5 overs), but the story went far beyond the numbers.
From a fairytale rise to a gravity-defying catch, from years of heartbreak to ultimate redemption, India’s journey to the 2025 crown was stitched together by courage, belief, and a little bit of magic. Here are the five big talking points that defined this historic night for Indian cricket.
1. Amanjot’s Catch of Wolvaardt – The Moment That Turned the Final
Every champion team needs a flash of brilliance to tilt the balance, and for India, it came from Amanjot Kaur. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt, who had already notched up a century, looked set to carry her team home. Then came the turning point, a lofted shot towards deep mid-wicket. Amanjot sprinted, kept her eyes on the ball, juggled twice, and clutched it safely.
That catch was the biggest game-changing moment of the match as no other batter apart from Wolvaardt could contribute to the scoreboard.
2. Shafali’s Fairytale Entry – From Replacement to Match-Winner
Just days before the semi-final, Shafali Verma wasn’t even a guaranteed starter. But fate had other plans. Drafted in after an injury, replacing Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old produced one of the most memorable World Cup innings, a blistering 87 off 78 balls that set India’s tempo early in the final.
Her fearless stroke play took South Africa’s bowlers apart, and her confidence with the ball, picking up two wickets, made it a complete performance. For a player who has faced ups and downs since her teenage debut, this was redemption wrapped in brilliance.
3. Deepti’s Star Turn – All-Round Brilliance Under Pressure
When the match demanded calm heads, Deepti Sharma delivered. With India under slight pressure at 180/5, she anchored the innings with a composed 58, guiding her side to a competitive total. But her night wasn’t done, she returned to pick up 5/39, dismantling South Africa’s middle order with precision.
4. India Finally Fight Off the History of Heartbreaks
For years, Indian women’s cricket had been haunted by near-misses, 2005, 2017, 2022, tournaments that ended in heartbreak. This time, though, the script flipped. Despite a shaky start in the group stage, India rallied, winning knockout games with grit and belief.
Generations of players, from Mithali Raj to Jhulan Goswami, had carried this dream. Now, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had delivered it.
5. The Harmanpreet-Muzumdar Duo
Behind every winning side stands a strong partnership. The Amol Muzumdar–Harmanpreet Kaur duo was exactly that. Muzumdar’s calm coaching philosophy and Harmanpreet’s fearless leadership created a culture of trust and freedom within the squad.
The coach, who never played for India himself, infused quiet belief. The captain, known for passion and aggression, channelled it perfectly.