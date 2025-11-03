IND-W Vs SA-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About Deepti Sharma - India's MVP

Deepti also became the first Indian (men's and women's) to score a fifty and bag five wickets in a final of the World Cup. Deepti's contribution was vital as she dismissed the centurion Laura Wolvaardt en route to victory

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_ Deepti Sharma
India's Deepti Sharma bowls a delivery during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma bagged the Player of Tournament award in the ODI WC final

  • She bagged a fifty and five-for against South Africa

  • Deepti is the first IND player (men's and women's) to achieve this feat

Deepti Sharma created history with India as she was named the Player of the Tournament for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The all-rounder, finished with 215 runs and scalped 22 wickets, to along with a half-century and a crucial five-wicket haul in the final to help India clinch their maiden WC title.

Deepti also became the first Indian (men's and women's) to score a fifty and bag five wickets in a final of the World Cup. Deepti's contribution was vital as she dismissed the centurion Laura Wolvaardt en route to victory.

Speaking after receiving the award, an elated Deepti said it was a 'dream come true'. “Honestly, this is feeling like a dream. It feels really nice that I could contribute this way in a World Cup final,” she said after receiving the award.

“I always enjoy, whichever department or whichever situation I am in. I wanted to play according to the situation. To perform as an all-rounder, it cannot be a more amazing feeling,” she added.

Deepti Sharma Personal Life Details

  • Born: August 24, 1997 (28 years)

  • Birth Place: Agra, Uttar Pradesh

  • Role: Batting Allrounder

  • Batting Style: Left Handed Bat

  • Bowling Style: Right-arm offbreak

Deepti Sharma Background

Deepti made her ODI debut against South Africa in 2014 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. From then on, she has went on to represent the Women In Blue in 121 ODIs, scoring 2739 runs and moreover, taking 162 wickets.

Such was Deepti's contribution to the team, that the current coach Amol Muzumdar dubbed her the 'Ben Stokes' of Indian women's cricket team. This came when Deepti achieved figures of 9/39 and a crucial fifty in India's 347-run victory over England in a Test match in 2023.

To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Tags

