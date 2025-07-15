India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Becomes Leading Wicket Taker - Check Details

The milestone saw Deepti surpass Australia’s Megan Schutt (151), as she dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over, helping India complete a comprehensive 5–0 series sweep against Sri Lanka

Outlook Sports Desk
Deepti Sharma Becomes Leading Wicket Taker - Check Details
Deepti Sharma, centre, celebrates a wicket with Richa Ghosh, left, during the third T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI
  • Deepti Sharma overtakes Megan Schutt in Women's T20I record

  • Indian all-rounder claims her 152nd W-T20I against Sri Lanka

  • Check full details

Fresh off the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 triumph, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was the player of the tournament in the competition last month, has become the most prolific bowler in Women's T20 internationals.

The All-rounder scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taker during the series concluding 5th W-T20I, in which she claimed her 152nd wicket against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

The milestone saw Deepti surpass Australia’s Megan Schutt (151), as she dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over, helping India complete a comprehensive 5–0 series sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old became the first-ever cricketer across the men’s and women’s game to record 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings, Deepti has featured in 133 T20Is for India and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, where India lifted their maiden title on home soil.

She also emerged as one of the biggest names at the Tata Women’s Premier League auction, joining UP Warriorz for ₹3.2 crore, the second-highest bid in league history.

Deepti is going to be a major pillar in the UP Warriorz team, especially after the way she anchored India to the Women's World Cup win. She was adjudged player of the tournament as she topped the wicket-taking chart with 22 scalps and scored 215 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

