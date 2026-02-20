India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final: Toss, Playing XIs, Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast

India A face Sri Lanka A Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
Toss Update: Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and opted to bat first.
The first semi-final between India A Women and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app in India
India A face Sri Lanka A Women in the first semi-final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 20.
India A finished on top of their group, bouncing back strongly after an early setback to book their place in the knockouts with two wins from three matches.
The tournament began with a surprise loss to the UAE, but India A responded in emphatic fashion. They outplayed arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided contest, sealing an eight-wicket win with 59 balls to spare, before carrying that momentum forward to overpower Nepal by seven wickets and confirm semi-final qualification.
Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, showed similar resilience in their league campaign. An opening defeat to Bangladesh A put them under pressure, but victories against Malaysia and Thailand revived their tournament and ensured a spot in the last four, setting the stage for a crucial semi-final encounter against India A.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast
Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka A Women (Playing XI): Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika
India A Women (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita