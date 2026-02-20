India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final: Toss, Playing XIs, Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Check toss update and playing XIs from the IND-A vs SL-A semi-final match at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, on February 20, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final: Bangkok Hourly Forecast
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and opted to bat first. Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A face Sri Lanka A Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

  • Toss Update: Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • The first semi-final between India A Women and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app in India

India A face Sri Lanka A Women in the first semi-final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 20.

India A finished on top of their group, bouncing back strongly after an early setback to book their place in the knockouts with two wins from three matches.

The tournament began with a surprise loss to the UAE, but India A responded in emphatic fashion. They outplayed arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided contest, sealing an eight-wicket win with 59 balls to spare, before carrying that momentum forward to overpower Nepal by seven wickets and confirm semi-final qualification.

India A Women Vs Sri Lanka A Women LIVE Score

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, showed similar resilience in their league campaign. An opening defeat to Bangladesh A put them under pressure, but victories against Malaysia and Thailand revived their tournament and ensured a spot in the last four, setting the stage for a crucial semi-final encounter against India A.

Related Content
Related Content

India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast

India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Bangkok Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
info_icon

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A Women (Playing XI): Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika

India A Women (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Kanwar Draws First Blood As Karunaratne Falls Early

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  2. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Day In Pics: February 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  4. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  5. Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 42-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today