Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants face Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 2025-26 clash
Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check out the live streaming details
Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals meet in Match 16 of the SA20 2025-26 at Kingsmead, Durban, with both sides eager to turn their campaigns around. The Super Giants have managed only one win from their opening five games and sit mid-table, while Pretoria Capitals have a similar record and are also searching for consistency ahead of the playoffs.
A previous encounter between the two this season was washed out by rain, meaning this match offers a fresh chance to settle the score and climb the standings as the group stage progresses. Durban’s batting lineup, featuring big names like Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen, will be key to posting a competitive total on a wicket expected to suit batters.
Pretoria Capitals, coached by Sourav Ganguly, showed their potential recently with an emphatic win over MI Cape Town, powered by Sherfane Rutherford and Dewald Brevis, which also earned them a valuable bonus point and boosted morale.
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss Update
Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters
Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Marques Ackerman, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Sunil Narine, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Squads
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope(w), Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Meeka eel Prince, Codi Yusuf, Gideon Peters, Daniel Smith, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Will Smeed, Roston Chase
Durban Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Gysbert Wege, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem