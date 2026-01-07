Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 16 of SA20 2026 between Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20
Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs Photo: X/ SA20_League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Durban Super Giants face Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 2025-26 clash

  • Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check out the live streaming details

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals meet in Match 16 of the SA20 2025-26 at Kingsmead, Durban, with both sides eager to turn their campaigns around. The Super Giants have managed only one win from their opening five games and sit mid-table, while Pretoria Capitals have a similar record and are also searching for consistency ahead of the playoffs.

A previous encounter between the two this season was washed out by rain, meaning this match offers a fresh chance to settle the score and climb the standings as the group stage progresses. Durban’s batting lineup, featuring big names like Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen, will be key to posting a competitive total on a wicket expected to suit batters.

Pretoria Capitals, coached by Sourav Ganguly, showed their potential recently with an emphatic win over MI Cape Town, powered by Sherfane Rutherford and Dewald Brevis, which also earned them a valuable bonus point and boosted morale.

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss Update

Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Marques Ackerman, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Sunil Narine, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad

Related Content
Related Content

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope(w), Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Meeka eel Prince, Codi Yusuf, Gideon Peters, Daniel Smith, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Will Smeed, Roston Chase

Durban Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Gysbert Wege, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Give Flying Start As PAK Reach 21/0 (2)

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  5. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

  4. JNU Vows Strict Action Over Slogans On Campus Against Modi And Shah

  5. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  5. Venezuela: US Lawmakers Briefed, Military Operation Amid Questions Over Next Steps

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark