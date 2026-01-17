Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update And Playing XI

Pretoria Capitals have already qualified for the play-offs
Joburg Super Kings are at the 5th spot in the points with qualification chances hung in limbo
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India
Joburg Super Kings will lock horns with the Pretoria Capitals in match 28 of the SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
Pretoria Capitals have already qualified for the play-offs and are sitting comfortably at the 3rd spot with 4 wins and equal number of losses in 9 matches.
On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings are loitering at the 5th spot in the points table with 3 wins and equal numbers of losses. It's a crucial clash for Super Kings and a loss in this match could jeopardise their chances of qualifying for play-offs beyond repair.
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Toss Update
Joburg Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 28 of WPL 2026.
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Playing XIs
Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira(c), Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Bryce Parsons, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Live Streaming
The SA20 2026 matches, including JSK vs PC, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.