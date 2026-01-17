Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update And Playing XI

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Know all about the Match 28, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming
Joburg Super Kings will lock horns with the Pretoria Capitals in match 28 of the SA20 on January 17, 2026. Photo: X/Pretoria Capitals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pretoria Capitals have already qualified for the play-offs

  • Joburg Super Kings are at the 5th spot in the points with qualification chances hung in limbo

  • The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

Joburg Super Kings will lock horns with the Pretoria Capitals in match 28 of the SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Pretoria Capitals have already qualified for the play-offs and are sitting comfortably at the 3rd spot with 4 wins and equal number of losses in 9 matches.

On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings are loitering at the 5th spot in the points table with 3 wins and equal numbers of losses. It's a crucial clash for Super Kings and a loss in this match could jeopardise their chances of qualifying for play-offs beyond repair.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Toss Update

Joburg Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 28 of WPL 2026.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira(c), Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Bryce Parsons, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2026: Live Streaming

The SA20 2026 matches, including JSK vs PC, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Blue Colts Turn Things Around To Gain Upper Hand| BAN-Y 143/7 (27)

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana And Grace Harris Make Way Into Middle To Begin Chase

  3. Japan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Lankans Register One-Sided Victory By 203 Runs - As It Happened

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  4. When Everything Is Managed, Who Manages You?

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  3. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  4. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly