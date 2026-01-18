Joburg Super Kings Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 JSK V PC Match – Check Result

Check who won yesterday's SA20 2026 match between Joburg Super Kings & Pretoria Capitals, to be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals
Joburg Super Kings took on Pretoria Capitals in SA20. Photo: SA20
SA20 delivered an incredible set of results on Saturday that leaves three teams still in contention for the final Season 4 Playoffs berth.

The excitement started at Kingsmead where Durban’s Super Giants captain Aiden Markram struck an electrifying career-best 108 off 58 balls to set up his team’s bonus point 58-run victory over Paarl Royals.

The five points earned pushed DSG up to 19 points, and into the fourth and final Playoffs berth ahead of Joburg Super Kings (17 points).

But despite the comprehensive victory that saw DSG post 189/7 before restricting Royals to 131/9, their Playoffs fate was still in the balance as a JSK victory over Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers later in the evening would eliminate both Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

JSK certainly sent shivers down the spines of both teams when they reduced Pretoria Capitals to an extraordinary 7/5 after 4.5 overs. The Super Kings seamers were virtually unplayable with Dan Worrall, Nandre Burger and Wiaan Mulder all chipping in to place Capitals deep in the quagmire.

But that set the stage for the greatest comeback in SA20 history with Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford rebuilding Capitals innings with a remarkable 103-run sixth-wicket stand. The pair had already shown they enjoy batting together during this competition but took it to the next level at the Bullring.

JSK will rue dropping Brevis on three as the big-hitting right-hander went on to score 53 off 47 balls (4x4, 3x6) and in the process winning a duel with JSK captain Donovan Ferreira, who conceded 23 runs in the 14th over.

Rutherford, though, was once again the mainstay of the Capitals’ innings with an unbeaten 74 (50 balls, 10x4, 2x6) as his pyrotechnics lifted the visitors to an improbable 143/6.

The Capitals bowling unit were determined to defend their total and led by the irrepressible Lizaad Williams (3/25) and captain Keshav Maharaj (3/15), the Centurion-based team restricted Joburg Super Kings to 122/8 to complete one the most sensational comebacks in T20 franchise cricket history.

Capitals' victory propelled Maharaj’s outfit to top of the three-pronged leaderboard on 24 points along with Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

However, they would have been celebrating all the way down in Durban and Cape Town too, with DSG and MI Cape Town all now surviving to fight another day.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford and Dan Worrall with Rutherford winning 51.2% of the fan vote.

Joburg Super Kings’ Playoffs fate is still in their own hands with one final match remaining against Paarl Royals on Monday at Boland Park, but they may have to contest it without their stand-in captain Ferreira who retired hurt after facing just one ball having injured himself in the field earlier.

MI Cape Town (14 points) now face Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park on Sunday requiring a bonus-point victory to remain in Playoffs contention.

Sunrisers themselves also have plenty to play for as they seek to entrench their status at the top of the standings to secure a place in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead next Wednesday.

