Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

Check who won yesterday's SA20 2026 match between Paarl Royals & Joburg Super Kings, to be played at Boland Park, Paarl

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joburg Super Kings
Joburg Super Kings captain James Vince and Prenelan Subrayen of Joburg Super Kings celebrate as Joburg Super Kings (JSK) beat Paarl Royals (PR) by 45 runs. Photo: SA20/Sportzpics
  • Joburg Super Kings took on Paarl Royals in their SA20 2026 encounter

  • Super Kings claimed their spot in top four with the win

  • Leus du Plooy was the star of the show with all-round performance

A late Leus du Plooy six-hitting display and a brilliant spin bowling exhibition has powered Joburg Super Kings into the Betway SA20 playoffs after their bonus point 45-run victory over the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Monday evening.

With a win required to squeeze Super Kings into the final four, Leus stepped up and blazed an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls (5x4, 3x6) to push the visitors up to 166/5 after 32 runs were added in the final two overs.

Du Plooy, who was a late replacement for the injured Faf du Plessis, turned the game on its head when he bludgeoned Waqar Salamkheil, the Royals’ best bowler to that point, for two sixes and a boundary before Dian Forrester smashed a further maximum off the final ball of the penultimate over.

It swung Monday's game dramatically in favour of Super Kings, who had struggled to generate momentum into their innings after solid but not impactful contributions from Neil Timmers (37 off 39 balls), Michael Pepper and Matthew de Villiers (both 27 off 23 balls).

The Royals were shellshocked by the onslaught and stumbled throughout their run-chase, which was hampered by the absence of captain David Miller through injury.

JSK spin duo Prenelan Subrayen (3/14) and Imran Tahir (2/17) then beat the Royals at their own game. The spin duo exploited the conditions magnificently to deliver a spin class with their cumulative seven overs yielding five wickets for just 31 runs.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Leus du Plooy, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Imran Tahir with Du Plooy winning 62.1% of the fan vote.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (32 off 25 balls) tried valiantly at the top of the order with before Dan Lawrence (45 off 29 balls) kept the flames burning, but ultimately Royals could only muster 122 all out.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape topped the standings after the group stage matches with 28 points and will face second-placed Pretoria Capitals (24 points) in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Royals (24 points) and Joburg Super Kings (22 points) will meet in a rematch in the Eliminator at Centurion on Thursday.

Brief Score:

PR: 129/9(18.1)

JSK: 166/5(20)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
