Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Eliminator

Paarl Royals take on Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator match of SA20
The winner of this match will qualify for the SA20 2026 Qualifier 2
Loser will get knocked out, winner to clash with Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Eyeing a spot in the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will clash in the Eliminator match of SA20 season 4 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday (January 22, 2026). Watch the match live.
Paarl Royals had a good season and they secured five victories just like table-toppers SEC or second placed PC. Despite that, due to having more losses and a lesser net run rate, they finished third in the points table. Paarl are yet to win the SA20 title and they will aim to draw nearer by beating Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings were the fourth team to qualify for the SA 2026 play-offs. They have qualified for the play-offs in all three seasons so far but failed to go all the way. This time when they take on PR in Eliminator (at SuperSport Park on Thursday), they will want no errors and an unified team effort.
Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Toss Update
Joburg Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Paarl Royals.
Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne(w), Dan Lawrence(c), Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, Sikandar Raza, Keagan Lion Cachet, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena
Joburg Super Kings: James Vince(c), Matthew de Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Dian Forrester, Neil Timmers, Duan Jansen, Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein
Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match be telecast and live streamed?
The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.
Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Squads
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (w), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Waqar Salamkheil, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Vishen Halambage, Thomas Rew, Keagan Lion Cachet
Joburg Super Kings: Neil Timmers (w), James Vince (c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew de Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Duan Jansen, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Shubham Ranjane, Reece Topley, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Jarren Bacher