Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Eliminator

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2026 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Eliminator
Paarl Royals cricketers in action against Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2026 Photo: X/paarlroyals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paarl Royals take on Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator match of SA20

  • The winner of this match will qualify for the SA20 2026 Qualifier 2

  • Loser will get knocked out, winner to clash with Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Eyeing a spot in the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will clash in the Eliminator match of SA20 season 4 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday (January 22, 2026). Watch the match live.

Paarl Royals had a good season and they secured five victories just like table-toppers SEC or second placed PC. Despite that, due to having more losses and a lesser net run rate, they finished third in the points table. Paarl are yet to win the SA20 title and they will aim to draw nearer by beating Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings were the fourth team to qualify for the SA 2026 play-offs. They have qualified for the play-offs in all three seasons so far but failed to go all the way. This time when they take on PR in Eliminator (at SuperSport Park on Thursday), they will want no errors and an unified team effort.

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Toss Update

Joburg Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne(w), Dan Lawrence(c), Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, Sikandar Raza, Keagan Lion Cachet, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena

Related Content
Related Content

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince(c), Matthew de Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Dian Forrester, Neil Timmers, Duan Jansen, Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match be telecast and live streamed?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator: Squads

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (w), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Waqar Salamkheil, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Vishen Halambage, Thomas Rew, Keagan Lion Cachet

Joburg Super Kings: Neil Timmers (w), James Vince (c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew de Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Duan Jansen, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Shubham Ranjane, Reece Topley, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Jarren Bacher

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Devine’s Gritty Fifty Lifts Gujarat To 153, Sets Up Tricky Chase

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: First Blood For AFG As Shahidullah Castles Charles

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Tighten Grip With Consecutive Wickets | ENG 168/6 (40)

  4. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  5. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. The Inimitable Legacy Of Jaipal Singh Munda

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  4. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  5. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code