Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs - All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about match 17 of SA20 2026 between Joburg Super Kings & Paarl Royals: Toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals:
Paarl Royals captain David Miller pulls a delivery during match 7 of the SA20 2026 on December 31, 2025. Photo: Sportzpics
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joburg Super Kings take on Paarl Royals in match no. 17 of the SA20

  • Both sides are neck-and-neck in the points tally

  • Paarl Royals opted to field first

Joburg Super Kings take on Paarl Royals in match 17 of the ongoing SA20 2025-26 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, with victory the only motive on their minds. Both sides are neck-and-neck in the SA20 points table and a win tonight, could elevate them in the tally.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA 2025-26: Toss

Paarl Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA 2025-26: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller(c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen

Joburg Super Kings (Playing XI): James Vince, Faf du Plessis(c), Dian Forrester, Matthew De Villiers, Donovan Ferreira(w), Shubham Ranjane, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Daniel Worrall.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA 2025-26: Captains At The Toss

Faf du Plessis: I wasn't sure. I would have batted first if I had a choice because it is a used wicket, I don't know if there's dew, hopefully there won't be any. We have gone really well, if you have lost key members to injury and sit nicely on the table, it is pleasing. Throughout the tournament you can improve on your performances. The previous game was unlucky, we got the short end of the conditions, so far we have been consistent as a team.

David Miller: We are going to bowl first. It is probably because it is a night game, potentially bit of rain around, it is a used wicket but going into the evening there might be a bit of dew, hopefully get them to a low total. Every game becomes important, just as bad as we started, we did well the last three games. You want to stay in the flow and be in the bubble. We have two changes - Dan Lawrence and Hardus Viljoen come in.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
