Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2026 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

Joburg Super Kings must win to enter the SA20 playoffs. Photo: SA20
  • Paarl Royals meet Joburg Super Kings in last group-stage match of SA20

  • Royals need to win to secure a place in Qualifier 1

  • JSK need four points to overtake Durban's Super Giants and enter Eliminator

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings have a lot at stake in terms of their playoffs aspirations, as they face off in the last group-stage match of SA20 season 4 at Boland Park, Paarl on Monday (January 19, 2026). Watch the match live.

Royals need to win to secure a place against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1 (at Kingsmead on Wednesday), while JSK need the four points to overtake Durban's Super Giants and set up a rematch of today's fixture in the Eliminator (to be held at Centurion).

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Toss Update

Joburg Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Waqar Salamkheil, Ottneil Baartman

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince (c), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Neil Timmers (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Squads

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Waqar Salamkheil, Nqabayomzi Peter, Asa Tribe, Nqobani Mokoena, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Rew, Okuhle Cele, Vishen Halambage, Eshan Malinga

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Leus du Plooy, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Nandre Burger, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson, Shubham Ranjane, Reece Topley, Janco Smit, Steve Stolk, Jarren Bacher, Imran Tahir, Neil Timmers

