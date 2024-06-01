David Miller is a professional cricketer known for his aggressive batting style. As a left-handed middle-order batsman and occasional wicket-keeper, Miller has become a key figure in limited-overs cricket for the South African national team and various domestic and international franchises.

David Miller made his first-class debut in the 2007–08 domestic SuperSport Series for the Dolphins, marking his entry into professional cricket with a half-century. Despite an average start in the one-day MTN Domestic Championship competition during the same season, Miller's potential was evident. He also participated in the Pro20 Series Twenty20 competition, where the Dolphins were runners-up.

Miller's prowess in the shorter formats caught the attention of various T20 franchises worldwide. In May 2018, he was named as one of the marquee players for the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada, where he was selected to play for the Winnipeg Hawks. His involvement in T20 leagues extended to the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, where he played for Durban Heat in 2018 and 2019.

Miller's significant breakthrough in franchise cricket came when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) at a price of ₹6 crore. A remarkable innings highlighted his tenure with Kings XI Punjab on May 6, 2013, when he scored 101 not out off 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This innings featured the third-fastest hundred in IPL history at that time. Despite a challenging period as the team captain in 2016, which saw him replaced mid-season, Miller's impact on the IPL was significant. He later joined Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and was bought by Gujarat Titans in 2022, where he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign.

Besides the IPL, Miller has been active in other T20 leagues globally. He was drafted by the Dambulla Hawks for the Lanka Premier League in 2020, and in 2021, he joined Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His T20 franchise career also includes participation in The Hundred in England, representing Welsh Fire in 2022, and leading Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) the same year.

Miller's international career began in May 2010, debuting in a Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies in Antigua. He quickly made his One Day International (ODI) debut two days later against the same opponent. His rise in international cricket was marked by consistent performances, including his maiden ODI century against the West Indies in January 2015.

Miller's prowess in limited-overs cricket has seen him achieve several milestones, including the fastest T20I century by a South African, scored off just 35 balls in October 2017. He has been part of multiple Cricket World Cup campaigns, with notable performances in the 2015 and 2023 editions.

While primarily known for his batting, Miller has taken on leadership roles, including captaining the South African team in T20Is during the 2019 series against Pakistan. His contributions to cricket have been recognized with his inclusion in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year in 2021.

As of 2023, Miller continues to be a vital player for South Africa in ODIs and T20Is and a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide. His ability to change games with explosive batting and experience in various international conditions make him a valuable asset to any team.