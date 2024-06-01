  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. david miller
images

Name: David Andrew Miller

Born: June 10, 1989, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

David Miller is a professional cricketer known for his aggressive batting style. As a left-handed middle-order batsman and occasional wicket-keeper, Miller has become a key figure in limited-overs cricket for the South African national team and various domestic and international franchises.

David Miller made his first-class debut in the 2007–08 domestic SuperSport Series for the Dolphins, marking his entry into professional cricket with a half-century. Despite an average start in the one-day MTN Domestic Championship competition during the same season, Miller's potential was evident. He also participated in the Pro20 Series Twenty20 competition, where the Dolphins were runners-up.

Miller's prowess in the shorter formats caught the attention of various T20 franchises worldwide. In May 2018, he was named as one of the marquee players for the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada, where he was selected to play for the Winnipeg Hawks. His involvement in T20 leagues extended to the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, where he played for Durban Heat in 2018 and 2019.

Miller's significant breakthrough in franchise cricket came when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) at a price of ₹6 crore. A remarkable innings highlighted his tenure with Kings XI Punjab on May 6, 2013, when he scored 101 not out off 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This innings featured the third-fastest hundred in IPL history at that time. Despite a challenging period as the team captain in 2016, which saw him replaced mid-season, Miller's impact on the IPL was significant. He later joined Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and was bought by Gujarat Titans in 2022, where he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign.

Besides the IPL, Miller has been active in other T20 leagues globally. He was drafted by the Dambulla Hawks for the Lanka Premier League in 2020, and in 2021, he joined Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His T20 franchise career also includes participation in The Hundred in England, representing Welsh Fire in 2022, and leading Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) the same year.

Miller's international career began in May 2010, debuting in a Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies in Antigua. He quickly made his One Day International (ODI) debut two days later against the same opponent. His rise in international cricket was marked by consistent performances, including his maiden ODI century against the West Indies in January 2015.

Miller's prowess in limited-overs cricket has seen him achieve several milestones, including the fastest T20I century by a South African, scored off just 35 balls in October 2017. He has been part of multiple Cricket World Cup campaigns, with notable performances in the 2015 and 2023 editions.

While primarily known for his batting, Miller has taken on leadership roles, including captaining the South African team in T20Is during the 2019 series against Pakistan. His contributions to cricket have been recognized with his inclusion in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year in 2021.

As of 2023, Miller continues to be a vital player for South Africa in ODIs and T20Is and a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide. His ability to change games with explosive batting and experience in various international conditions make him a valuable asset to any team.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18