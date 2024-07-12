Los Angeles Knight Riders are set to clash with San Francisco Unicorns in match 10 of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at Church Street Park in North Carolina on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Knight Riders are currently ranked fourth in the points table with only a single victory in three matches whereas Unicorns are just below them with two points in as many matches.
The Corey Anderson-led Unicorns have explosive batters in their side with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Finn Allen and Josh Inglis. Pat Cummins, Wiaan Mulder and Haris Rauf will lead the seam bowling department.
Sunil Narine-led Knight Riders have Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell and David Miller in their squad. Unmukt Chand will be doing the wicket-keeping whereas Ali Khan and Joshua Little will be heading the pace bowling department.
Here are all the details of the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 10 live streaming:
When is the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 10 will be played on July 13, Saturday (July 14, Sunday at 12:30 AM IST) at Church Street Park, North Carolina.
Where to watch Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Squads:
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton