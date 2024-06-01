Shakib Al Hasan hails from Bangladesh. He represents Bangladesh's national cricket team across all three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Shakib is an all-rounder, contributing with both bat and ball. Shakib's cricketing journey began in Magura, where he played age-group cricket for Magura District. He showcased his all-round abilities from an early age, excelling with both bat and ball.

In 2005, Shakib made his domestic debut for Khulna Division in the National Cricket League. His consistent performances in domestic cricket paved the way for his international debut in 2006.

Shakib made his Test debut for Bangladesh against India in May 2007. He showcased his potential with a gritty 62 in the second innings of his debut Test.

In ODIs, Shakib first represented Bangladesh in August 2006 against Zimbabwe.

Shakib's T20I debut came in February 2007 against Zimbabwe. His all-round skills made him an integral part of Bangladesh's limited-overs teams, often playing a pivotal role in their success.

A standout moment in Shakib's career came in 2010 when he became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to be ranked as the number one all-rounder in the ICC rankings across all three formats.

Shakib's leadership qualities were recognized in 2009 when he was appointed as the captain of the Bangladesh national team. He led the team with distinction, guiding them to victories against teams like West Indies and New Zealand.

Under Shakib's captaincy, Bangladesh achieved notable milestones, including their first-ever ODI series win against New Zealand in 2010 and their first-ever Test victory over West Indies in 2009.

In 2011, Shakib played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's historic campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup. His all-round performances were instrumental in Bangladesh's progression to the knockout stage for the first time.

In recognition of his achievements and contributions to the game, Shakib has received numerous accolades and awards. He was awarded the prestigious Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2009 and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2009 and 2012. He became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game. He also holds the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batsman in Tests and ODIs.