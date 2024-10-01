Cricket

Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat To Shakib Al Hasan After Potential Last Test Of BAN All-rounder

Kanpur could well end up being Shakib's 71st and last Test match. He is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year

Shakib Al Hasan with Virat Kohli. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
Shakib Al Hasan with Virat Kohli. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the home side completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over the visitors in Kanpur on Tuesday. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test here, has already made it clear that he wouldn't play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

After the second Test ended here with India winning by seven wickets, Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over his bat to Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib did a bit of shadow driving with the willow.

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. - AP
Ravichandran Ashwin's New Test Record: Joint-Most Player Of The Series Awards

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shakib is a popular cricketer in India, having played 71 IPL matches, mainly for Kolkata Knight Riders and also a few for the Sunrsiers Hyderabad.

Currently, Shakib is facing a murder charge back home levelled against him during the civil unrest that led to former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Shakib was a member of parliament from Hasina's party the Awami League.

The current regime in Bangladesh is not too keen on giving a farewell to Shakib with the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Farukh Ahmed, saying that his organisation was not a security agency.

In such a scenario, Kanpur could well end up being Shakib's 71st and last Test match. He is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year.

Shakib currently resides in the USA.

