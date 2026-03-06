India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, One-Off Test: IND-W Bat First In Perth - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
IND-W will bat first against AUS-W in the one-off Test in Perth
Visitors trail the hosts by four points in the multi-format series
IND-W lost the ODI series to AUS-W by 3-0 margin
Australia women prepare to take on India women in a one-off day-night Test starting on Friday, on Friday, March 6, 2026. Australia thumped India in the 3-match ODI series. The hosts won the final ODI by 185 runs to clinch the series 3-0.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team trail Australia by four points in the multi-format series.
The India vs Australia Test will take place at the WACA Ground, Perth. The Test sees India a run to opener Pratika Rawal who will make her Test debut after recovering from the ankle injury that cut short her World Cup campaign.
As for the hosts, the Test marks Australia captain Alyssa Healy's 299th and final appearance in international cricket.
India Women Vs Australia Women, One-off Test: Toss Update
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Women Vs Australia Women, One-off Test: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy(c), Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Darcie Brown.
India Women Vs Australia Women, One-off Test: Live Streaming
The India vs Australia Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. For Live streaming, one can watch the match on the JioHotstar app and website.