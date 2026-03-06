India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, One-Off Test 2026: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Summary of this article
After a multi-format series where India won the T20I series (2-1) and Australia dominated the ODIs (3-0), the tour reaches its final stage with a Day-Night Test at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth on Friday, March 06. This match carries immense emotional weight as it marks the final international game for Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who is retiring after this fixture.
Coming off a difficult 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series, the Women in Blue are seeking redemption on one of the world's fastest pitches. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur faces a tactical challenge against an Australian side that has historically dominated the red-ball format. However, the visitors carry the confidence of their 2023 victory over the Aussies at the Wankhede, hoping to prove they can succeed in the challenging, bouncy conditions of Western Australia.
The hosts enter the match with a commanding 8–4 lead in the multi-format series points table. After a dominant 3-0 sweep in the ODIs, a victory or even a draw in this four-day Test would ensure Australia lifts the overall series trophy. For Healy, who has been the heartbeat of this team’s most dominant era, one last trophy in hand will be a worthy farewell.
India has arguably become the most exciting team in Women’s Tests over the last two years. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, they have moved away from playing for draws and toward a highly aggressive brand of cricket. In December 2023, India achieved back-to-back home Test victories against England and Australia within two weeks. The win against Australia at the Wankhede was their first-ever Test victory over the Aussies.
Australia's last dominant performance came against South Africa in early 2024. Annabel Sutherland smashed 210 off 256 balls, becoming the youngest Australian woman to score a double century and the second fastest in history. Darcie Brown dismantled South Africa's lineup with a maiden five-wicket haul (5/21), bowling them out for just 76 in the first innings.
Australia won by an innings and 284 runs was their largest-ever winning margin by an innings.
India Vs Australia, One-Off Test: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 12
Australia Won: 4
India Won: 1
Draws: 7
India Vs Australia, One-Off Test: Live Streaming
When and where is the India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match being played?
The India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match will be played at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Friday, March 6, 2026. The scheduled start time is 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match live online in India?
The India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website.
Where to watch the India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match live broadcast in India?
The India vs Australia, One-Off Test 2026 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.