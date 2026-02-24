India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Jemimah Falls, Smriti Holds Key | IND-W 52/3 (11.2)

File photo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma batting for India. Photo: X/BCCI Women

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first women's one-day international between India and Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly known as 'The Gabba', in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday (February 24, 2026). After completing a superb T20I series victory Down Under, the Women In Blue look to continue in the same vein in the 50-over leg. Today's opening game is India's first ODI outing since their historic World Cup triumph, and also marks a reprise of the epic semi-final between the two sides in Navi Mumbai. As for the Aussies, not only are they seeking revenge, but also a fitting farewell for the legendary Alyssa Healy, who is making her swansong one-day appearance in the series. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs ENG-W match.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Feb 2026, 10:14:43 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: On This Day While the Indian women's team struggles with the bat against the new ball, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues back in the hut cheaply, let us remember Sachin Tendulkar's feat on this day in 2010. The all-time great became the first batter to hit a double-hundred in men's ODI cricket, exactly 16 years back. #OnThisDay in 2010 🗓️



The legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to smash a double-hundred in Men's ODI cricket 🙌#TeamIndia | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/7Gf5tMonVN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2026

24 Feb 2026, 09:49:57 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Overs 2-6 It's not been easy going for India in the first few overs, with Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt bowling probing lines and lengths to keep the Indian top-order quiet so far. After Rawal's dismissal, neither Smriti Mandhana (11 not out off 22) nor Shafali Verma (3 not out off 12) have found the middle of the bat too often, let alone force the pace. The visitors must ride the storm now to reap rewards later. IND-W: 17/1 (6)

24 Feb 2026, 09:27:57 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Early Blow! India opener Pratika Rawal's much-awaited comeback to international cricket after her ankle injury does not offer much with the bat, as she falls to Megan Schutt's masterful swing-bowling. The second ball of the match is a sharp in-dipper that raps Rawal on the pads, bang in front and it's a duck for the prolific right-hander. Another rightie replaces her at the crease in the form of Shafali Verma, and it's a wicket maiden from Schutt first up. IND-W: 0/1 (1)

24 Feb 2026, 09:02:25 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molienux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

24 Feb 2026, 08:53:37 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at the Gabba. Playing XIs coming up next.

24 Feb 2026, 08:47:43 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Streaming The match starts at 9:20am IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:50am. The India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

24 Feb 2026, 08:27:50 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma