India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Jemimah Falls, Smriti Holds Key | IND-W 52/3 (11.2)

India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: On This Day
While the Indian women's team struggles with the bat against the new ball, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues back in the hut cheaply, let us remember Sachin Tendulkar's feat on this day in 2010. The all-time great became the first batter to hit a double-hundred in men's ODI cricket, exactly 16 years back.
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Overs 2-6
It's not been easy going for India in the first few overs, with Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt bowling probing lines and lengths to keep the Indian top-order quiet so far. After Rawal's dismissal, neither Smriti Mandhana (11 not out off 22) nor Shafali Verma (3 not out off 12) have found the middle of the bat too often, let alone force the pace. The visitors must ride the storm now to reap rewards later.
IND-W: 17/1 (6)
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Early Blow!
India opener Pratika Rawal's much-awaited comeback to international cricket after her ankle injury does not offer much with the bat, as she falls to Megan Schutt's masterful swing-bowling. The second ball of the match is a sharp in-dipper that raps Rawal on the pads, bang in front and it's a duck for the prolific right-hander. Another rightie replaces her at the crease in the form of Shafali Verma, and it's a wicket maiden from Schutt first up.
IND-W: 0/1 (1)
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molienux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update
India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at the Gabba. Playing XIs coming up next.
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Streaming
The match starts at 9:20am IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:50am. The India women vs Australia women, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the first women's ODI between India and Australia Down Under. Stay with us for toss, team news and live updates from the match.