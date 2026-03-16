Philadelphia 76ers Vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Grimes Shines As 76ers Secure 109-103 Win

Philadelphia 76ers' Trendon Watford (12) goes up to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

1/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Cameron Payne, left, drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





2/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond, center left, goes up to shoot against Portland Trail Blazers' Robert Williams III during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





3/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Trendon Watford, left, tries to get past Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





4/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Cameron Payne (20) passes past Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





5/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes (5) goes up to shoot against Portland Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





6/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond (1) goes up to shoot against Portland Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





7/9 Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija (8) drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





8/9 Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija, left, goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Trendon Watford (12) and Andre Drummond during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





9/9 Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson (00) goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Trendon Watford, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke





