Philadelphia 76ers Vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Grimes Shines As 76ers Secure 109-103 Win
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 109-103 on Monday, 16 March, holding off a late comeback to secure the win. Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 31 points, while rookie VJ Edgecombe knocked down two clutch mid-range jumpers in the closing minutes to seal the result for a depleted Philadelphia side missing Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Deni Avdija scored 25 to lead Portland and Jerami Grant added 20, but turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch proved costly as the Blazers’ late rally fell short.
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