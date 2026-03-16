New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Brunson Masterclass Seals 110-107 Win For Knicks
The New York Knicks defeated the Golden State Warriors 110–107 on Monday, 16 March, rallying from a 21-point deficit as Jalen Brunson led the comeback with 30 points and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds while OG Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson scored 14 each to help the Knicks secure their third straight win. Brandin Podziemski top-scored with 25 for the Warriors, with Quentin Post (22) and Gui Santos (20) also contributing, but a depleted Golden State side, missing several regulars including Stephen Curry, blew an early 21-point lead and failed to get a final shot after Anunoby’s late free throws sealed the result.
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