New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Brunson Masterclass Seals 110-107 Win For Knicks

The New York Knicks defeated the Golden State Warriors 110–107 on Monday, 16 March, rallying from a 21-point deficit as Jalen Brunson led the comeback with 30 points and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds while OG Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson scored 14 each to help the Knicks secure their third straight win. Brandin Podziemski top-scored with 25 for the Warriors, with Quentin Post (22) and Gui Santos (20) also contributing, but a depleted Golden State side, missing several regulars including Stephen Curry, blew an early 21-point lead and failed to get a final shot after Anunoby’s late free throws sealed the result.

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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11), left, drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the New York Knicks in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game- Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, right, and Golden State Warriors' Gary Payton II react after Payton II fouled Brunson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, looks to pass around Golden State Warriors defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges, right, puts up a shot over Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors' Quinten Post reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, second from right, loses the ball as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos, top, fouls New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Josh Hart
New York Knicks' Josh Hart, left, and Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, second from left, drives to the basket through New York Knicks defenders during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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