Argentina 3-0 Iceland, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Lionel Messi Inspires ARG To Romping Victory

Lionel Messi is ready for his sixth World Cup. After recovering from a muscle injury, the captain of the reigning world champions played 20 minutes and scored a penalty in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Iceland on Tuesday in its final tune-up match before the World Cup. Messi, recovered from muscle fatigue and a slight strain in his left hamstring that he suffered in his last appearance with Inter Miami on May 24, started the game from the bench. Just days before his 39th birthday and his sixth World Cup, Messi came on in the 70th minute and he scored a penalty kick after Lautaro Martínez was fouled inside the area.

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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Lionel Messi
Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) gets control of the ball as Iceland midfielder Kristian Hlynsson (20) defends during the second half of an international friendly match soccer match in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Lautaro Martínez
Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez passes the ball during the second half of an international friendly match soccer match against Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Lionel Scaloni
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni directs players during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-
Fans cheer as Auburn's mascot, a Golden Eagle named Aurea, flies around the stadium landing on the Pitch before the first half of an international friendly match between Iceland and Argentina, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Lionel Messi
Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball as Iceland midfielder Aron Einar Gunnarsson (17) defends during the second half of an international friendly match soccer match in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Daniel Grétarsson
Iceland defender Daniel Grétarsson (3) kicks the ball as Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) closes in during the second half of an international friendly match, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Enzo Fernández
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández (24) kicks the ball during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Rodrigo de Paul
Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul kicks the ball during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Lionel Messi
Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring on a free kick during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Giuliano Simeone
Argentina forward Giuliano Simeone (17) kicks an attempt on goal as Iceland Daniel Gudjohnsen (21) defends during the first half of an international friendly match, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-Valentín Barco
Argentina defender Valentín Barco (8) celebrates with defender Leonardo Balerdi (2) after he scores during the first half of an international friendly match against Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match Highlights-
Fans cheer before the first half of an international friendly match between Argentina and Iceland, in Auburn, Alabama. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
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