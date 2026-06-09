Football World Cup 2026: YouTube And FIFA Kick-Off Mega Event With The Inaugural Creator Cup

YouTube will live-stream match highlights and select full games of the FIFA World Cup 2026
The YouTube FIFA Creator Cup takes place in NYC on July 12th
24 global creators will provide exclusive, on-the-ground tournament coverage
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be more than just a tournament, it is poised to become a truly borderless, digital-first spectacle. As a preferred platform partner, YouTube is fundamentally changing how fans interact with the "Beautiful Game."
By bridging the gap between traditional broadcasting and modern content creation, YouTube is transforming the way global audiences experience the energy, culture, and drama of the pitch. From the very first whistle to the final lift of the trophy, this year’s coverage promises an unprecedented level of access, ensuring that no matter where you are in the world, you are right in the heart of the action.
For the first time in the competition’s history, the barrier between professional broadcast and fan-accessible content is dissolving. Official media partners will now have the power to live stream the first 10 minutes of every match directly on their YouTube channels.
This allows fans to capture the pre-match electricity and the tactical opening minutes of every contest without limitation. Furthermore, a curated selection of matches will be streamed in their entirety, ensuring that the world’s biggest sporting event is available at the fingertips of millions.
The climax of this partnership arrives on July 12th in New York City, where YouTube will host the inaugural YouTube FIFA Creator Cup. This global exhibition match will see a star-studded lineup of elite athletes, celebrities, and the world’s most influential creators lacing up their cleats to face off in a high-stakes, unforgettable showdown.
Beyond the match-day broadcasting, YouTube has hand-picked a diverse, international team of creators to document the human side of the tournament. These creators—who command a combined audience of over 350 million subscribers—are heading to the host cities to provide on-the-ground, authentic coverage.
The lineup features creators who excel in high-energy sports entertainment and challenge-based content, such as Jesser, Deestroying, and Zhong, who are set to bring their signature stunts and tactical enthusiasm to the stadium environment.
They are joined by internationally recognized personalities like The Sidemen, Celine Dept, and Kwak Yoongy, who bring a mix of deep football roots, elite athletic insight, and authentic passion to the global stage. Together, these creators will bridge the gap between professional sporting events and personalized, fan-centric digital storytelling.
Beyond the matches themselves, the roster will capture the cultural heartbeat of the tournament. Creators like Max the Meat Guy will explore the culinary landscape of the host nations, while Ashley Alexander and Jeenie Weenie provide behind-the-scenes travel logs and aesthetic tours. Others, such as Neagle, Viniblogger, and Ara y Fer, offer a local perspective, highlighting what it means to experience the World Cup through the eyes of nations with rich footballing history.
Finally, the team incorporates a flair for comedy and fast-paced engagement through creators like Anwar Jibawi, Horchata Soto, and Sonrixs. By leveraging Shorts and cinematic skits, these creators will ensure that the tournament’s most memorable and chaotic moments are shared instantaneously with millions of fans worldwide.
This collective effort ensures that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the most connected and digitally accessible tournament in history.