India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series 2026 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Dates - All You Need To Know

India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A begin a fortnight of high-stakes developmental cricket in Dambulla starting tomorrow
The series serves as a critical audition for emerging stars, with 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge for India A
With a double round-robin format, teams must balance tactical adaptability with aggressive play to secure a spot in the June 21 showdown
The Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 is set to ignite at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka, bringing together three of Asia’s most promising "A" sides—India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A—for a fortnight of high-stakes developmental cricket. Commencing on June 9 and running through June 21, the tournament provides a vital stage for fringe players to prove their readiness for senior international honors.
The India A squad, led by the versatile and seasoned Tilak Varma, enters the series as the team to beat. Their lineup is a potent blend of explosive white-ball specialists and proven domestic performers. The primary focus of the tournament is undoubtedly 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Fresh off a historic 2026 IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he claimed both the Orange Cap and the MVP award with a staggering 776 runs at a 237.30 strike rate, the teenager’s inclusion has generated unprecedented anticipation.
Alongside him, the squad features reliable talents such as Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, and Nishant Sindhu, ensuring a deep and flexible batting lineup capable of navigating the spin-friendly conditions expected in Dambulla.
Hosts Sri Lanka A, captained by Sahan Arachchige, offer a formidable challenge with a squad reinforced by international experience, including stalwarts like Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Meanwhile, Afghanistan A, led by Imran Mir, continue to showcase their rapid ascent in the cricketing world, banking on their aggressive brand of cricket to upset the favorites.
Afghanistan A, led by captain Imran Mir, arrive in Dambulla eager to showcase the depth of their burgeoning talent pool. The squad, known for its spirited and aggressive brand of cricket, feature a mix of exciting youth and reliable hands, including wicketkeepers Noor Rahman and Mohammad Ishaq.
With emerging prospects like Hassan Eisakhil and Baheer Shah Mahboob hungry to make their mark on the international stage, the Afghan Abdalyan look to utilize their trademark fighting spirit to challenge their more established rivals.
Their campaign is bolstered by a well-rounded bowling attack, headlined by the likes of Faridoon Dawoodzai and Zahir Khan Pakteen, who will be instrumental in containing opponents on the tricky surfaces at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
With a double round-robin format preceding the final on June 21, each match is critical for building momentum. As the surface in Dambulla is expected to offer early movement for pacers before slowing down to favor spinners later in the day, tactical adaptability will be the deciding factor. For the players involved, this series is more than a trophy hunt; it is a definitive audition for the future of Asian cricket.
Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|June 9 (Tue)
|India A vs Sri Lanka A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 11 (Thu)
|India A vs Afghanistan A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 13 (Sat)
|Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 15 (Mon)
|India A vs Sri Lanka A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 17 (Wed)
|India A vs Afghanistan A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 19 (Fri)
|Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
|June 21 (Sun)
|Final (TBD vs TBD)
|Dambulla
|10:00 AM
Squads
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj
Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Faisal Khan, Farman Safi, Shamsur Rahman, Noor Rahman, Ishaq Rahimi, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai
India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series: Live Streaming Details
Where will the India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series match will be played?
The India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
When will the India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series will be played?
The India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series will start on June 09, Tuesday and the final will be played on June 21. All matches have a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series?
The India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A Tri-Series will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLiv mobile app and website will provide the live streaming of the match.