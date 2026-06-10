NDA Highlights 12 Years Of Governance As Narendra Modi Becomes Longest-Serving PM In Consecutive Terms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms, completing 4,399 days in office.
The NDA highlighted 12 years of governance marked by economic reforms, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation and welfare initiatives.
The alliance credited the government with strengthening India’s economy, global standing and national security while reaffirming its commitment to a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing a record that had stood for more than six decades.
Marking the milestone, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) adopted a resolution congratulating Modi and highlighting the achievements of the government over the past 12 years.
The alliance said Modi’s leadership has been defined by people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance.
The NDA noted that Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and secure a third consecutive mandate. It credited his government with steering India from being grouped among the “Fragile Five” economies to becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.
According to the resolution, major reforms undertaken during the period include the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), labour reforms, the repeal of obsolete laws and measures to strengthen the banking sector. The alliance also pointed to India’s growing startup ecosystem, expansion in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy and electronics manufacturing, and the rise of digital public infrastructure led by UPI.
The NDA highlighted infrastructure development as a key achievement, citing railway modernisation, airport expansion under the UDAN scheme, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and efforts to accelerate delayed projects through the PRAGATI platform.
The resolution also emphasised welfare initiatives aimed at financial inclusion, housing, healthcare and support for farmers, women and tribal communities. It said government programmes have contributed to lifting millions out of multidimensional poverty while expanding access to banking, digital connectivity and social security.
On national security, the alliance highlighted measures to combat terrorism, strengthen defence capabilities and promote indigenous defence manufacturing. It also praised India’s growing global profile, citing diplomatic outreach, international recognition of Yoga, vaccine assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding engagement with strategic partners.
Reaffirming its commitment to the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, the NDA thanked citizens for their continued support and pledged to continue pursuing inclusive growth and development across the country.