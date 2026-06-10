PM Modi To Chair 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting Tommorow

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and senior policymakers to deliberate on strategies aimed at achieving the “Team India” vision for a developed India by 2047

Narendra Modi
PM Modi To Chair 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting Tommorow
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi will chair the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi.

  • The meeting’s theme is “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.

  • Discussions will focus on employment, education, skilling, health, governance reforms and long-term development planning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, with discussions centred around the theme “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.

The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and senior policymakers to deliberate on strategies aimed at achieving the “Team India” vision for a developed India by 2047.

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Focus Areas Of The Meeting

According to officials, the discussions will revolve around four major pillars of inclusive human development:

  • Foundational human capital and future-ready skills

  • Productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth

  • Health, nutrition and wellbeing

  • Equity and dignity for all

The meeting is also expected to discuss measures to promote entrepreneurship, strengthen skilling initiatives and generate sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

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Roadmap For ‘Viksit Bharat’

A major focus of the Governing Council meeting will be on creating an implementation roadmap aligned with the national vision of inclusive development.

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Officials said the roadmap will rely on governance reforms, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), partnerships, convergence among departments and data-driven monitoring systems to ensure measurable outcomes and accountability.

The Centre is also expected to emphasise alignment between state-level development visions and the broader national goal of “Viksit Bharat”.

Recommendations From Chief Secretaries’ Conference

The Governing Council will additionally deliberate on recommendations emerging from the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2025.

The recommendations covered five major themes:

  • Early childhood education

  • School education reforms

  • Future-ready skilling

  • Higher education and knowledge economy

  • Sports and extracurricular development

Officials said the discussions aim to build a long-term framework focused on equitable and sustainable development across regions and socio-economic groups.

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