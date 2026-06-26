NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Calls for Innovative Projects in Backward Areas of Idukki

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NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Friday called for introducing innovative projects in backward regions of Idukki district, stressing the need for focused interventions in areas such as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe welfare, health and nutrition

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Calls for Innovative Projects in Backward Areas of Idukki
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Calls for Innovative Projects in Backward Areas of Idukki

Reviewing the progress of development activities in the hill district’s Aspirational Blocks, Lahiri assessed ongoing initiatives in Devikulam and Azhutha blocks.

“Innovative projects should be introduced in the backward areas of the district,” he said during the review meeting.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen programmes aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable communities.

“Special attention should be given to areas such as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe development, health, and nutrition,” Lahiri is quoted as saying an official release here.

Praising Kerala’s overall development indicators, he said, “The people of Kerala are intelligent and capable and the state ranks first in the country. Literacy plays a crucial role in this achievement. Kerala can serve as an excellent model.” As part of his visit, Lahiri inspected the Chinnakanal Anganwadi, a Family Health Centre and the Government Anglo-Tamil Lower Primary School in Munnar, the release said.

District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvatt urged government departments to work together more closely in planning development initiatives.

“Various departments should prepare and submit projects with greater coordination,” he said.

NITI Aayog Joint Secretary K S Regimon, Director Shoyah Ahmed, and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

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