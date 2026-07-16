UN Fears Over 500 Dead After Refugee Boats Sink Near Myanmar

More than 500 people are feared dead after two boats carrying mostly Rohingya refugees reportedly capsized off Myanmar's coast
The UN's refugee and migration agencies said the vessels departed from Myanmar's Rakhine State and may have sunk amid hazardous weather conditions
If confirmed, the disaster would bring the number of people missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year to nearly 800
More than 500 people are feared dead after two boats carrying refugees capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days, the UN refugee agency and migration agency said on Thursday, according to a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR.
According to preliminary information, the two vessels departed from Myanmar's Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, including some who had travelled from refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, the agencies said. One boat, believed to have been carrying around 250 people, lost contact shortly after departure. A second boat, reportedly carrying some 280 people, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar's Ayeyarwady coast on July 8.
While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM said they were "gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life." The journeys took place outside the regular sailing season, when maritime conditions are typically more hazardous, and recent torrential rain and flooding across the region have further increased the risks associated with such sea movements, the statement said.
If verified, this tragedy would add to the nearly 300 people reported to be missing or to have lost their lives in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal so far this year, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.
Deadly Maritime Route And Calls For Action
The reported incidents underscore the devastating impact of protracted conflict and displacement, as well as the continued lack of sustainable solutions for Rohingya communities, the agencies said. Escalating conflict and a worsening humanitarian situation in Myanmar, along with limited assistance and opportunities in refugee camps in Bangladesh, are contributing to increasing numbers of people attempting perilous sea journeys in search of safety and protection.
The incidents also highlight the persistent risks posed by smuggling and trafficking networks, which continue to exploit the desperation of people seeking safety, IOM and UNHCR said. Stronger regional and international efforts are needed to prevent further loss of life along one of the world's deadliest maritime routes, including through enhanced search and rescue efforts, access to asylum and protection, and actions against smuggling and trafficking networks.
While recognising Bangladesh's "remarkable generosity" in hosting Rohingya refugees for many years, UNHCR and IOM called for sustained international support for Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them, alongside greater efforts to address the underlying drivers of forced displacement.
UNHCR and IOM said they are working with national authorities to strengthen protection and solutions for refugees, migrants, and stateless people moving along key routes, including in South and South-East Asia.