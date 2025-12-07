Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

Varanasi Police launch week-long campaign to check Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers.
Teams verify hutment clusters, street vendors, and record personal details.
Individuals found staying illegally will face legal action under relevant laws.
Varanasi Police Commissionerate has initiated a week-long special verification drive targeting Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and other individuals living illegally in the district, officials said on Sunday.
According to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, teams have been deployed across the city to verify the identities of those residing in makeshift settlements or working as street vendors without valid documents.
The campaign, which began on Saturday, is intended to trace individuals staying in the district illegally and ensure action is taken under relevant laws.
“In the seven-day verification campaign, police teams are checking hutment clusters and roadside vendors. After verification, individuals found residing illegally will face strict and effective legal action as per rules,” Banswal said.
PTI reported that all station house officers in Varanasi have formed dedicated teams to conduct thorough checks in their respective areas.
On the opening day, Additional DCP Gomti Zone Vaibhav Bangar led a special verification operation in Koirajpur, where teams examined the identities, backgrounds and documents of hutment dwellers, hawkers and other suspected individuals.
Police officials told PTI that photographs and full personal details of every person checked were recorded in designated forms to maintain systematic records.
Teams from Baragaon police station and other units under the Gomti Zone have been conducting the drive with heightened vigilance. The special verification campaign is being carried out systematically across all police station areas under the Varanasi Police Commissionerate.
(With inputs from PTI)