Mahesh Babu Reveals Intense Preparation To Transform Himself Into Lord Ram For SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Mahesh Babu opened up about the prep to play Lord Ram in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.
He did an intense martial arts training and specialised physical training.
The actor worked on his posture and running technique to step into the shoes of the iconic role.
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, led by Mahesh Babu, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2027. The magnum opus marks Rajamouli's maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu, who plays Rudhra in the film. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the preparation for his role, including martial arts and specialised physical training.
Mahesh Babu on preparing for his role in Varanasi
In an interview with Screen Rant Plus, Mahesh Babu said that he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of Lord Ram's character. He worked on his posture and running technique to step into the shoes of the iconic role.
“He (SS Rajamouli) has a process. There’s a method to it. So when I play Lord Ram in this film, it’s very important that your posture, the way your character walks and stands, is correct,” he said, revealing that he spent two to three months training in Kalari, a traditional martial art from Kerala, for perfect posture.
“Then he wanted to change my running technique. So I trained with a track and field team for 6 months, and there would be only two shots in the film, by the way. That’s the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film, but it was like I said, you know it’s fun and when you’re in that mindset… It’s fun, and you don’t look at it as hard work,” added the Okkadu star.
Varanasi release date
The recent hoardings across Varanasi city sparked speculations that the film will release on April 7, 2027. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. V. Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story, and Oscar-winning MM Keeravani has boarded as the music composer.