Mahesh Babu Reveals Intense Preparation To Transform Himself Into Lord Ram For SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Mahesh Babu opened up about the prep to play Lord Ram in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahesh Babu, Varanasi
Mahesh Babu on preparing for his role in Varanasi Photo: Instagram/Mahesh Babu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahesh Babu opened up about the prep to play Lord Ram in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

  • He did an intense martial arts training and specialised physical training.

  • The actor worked on his posture and running technique to step into the shoes of the iconic role.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, led by Mahesh Babu, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2027. The magnum opus marks Rajamouli's maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu, who plays Rudhra in the film. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the preparation for his role, including martial arts and specialised physical training.

Mahesh Babu on preparing for his role in Varanasi

In an interview with Screen Rant Plus, Mahesh Babu said that he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of Lord Ram's character. He worked on his posture and running technique to step into the shoes of the iconic role.

“He (SS Rajamouli) has a process. There’s a method to it. So when I play Lord Ram in this film, it’s very important that your posture, the way your character walks and stands, is correct,” he said, revealing that he spent two to three months training in Kalari, a traditional martial art from Kerala, for perfect posture.

Mahesh Babu's film Varanasi with SS Rajamouli to release in April 2027 - X/SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi With Mahesh Babu Locks Release Date For April 2027? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Then he wanted to change my running technique. So I trained with a track and field team for 6 months, and there would be only two shots in the film, by the way. That’s the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film, but it was like I said, you know it’s fun and when you’re in that mindset… It’s fun, and you don’t look at it as hard work,” added the Okkadu star.

Related Content
Related Content
James Cameron wants to visit SS Rajamouli's Varanasi set - Instagram/James Cameron, SS Rajamouli
James Cameron Expresses His Wish To Visit Sets Of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, Wants To Be Second Unit Director

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varanasi release date

The recent hoardings across Varanasi city sparked speculations that the film will release on April 7, 2027. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. V. Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story, and Oscar-winning MM Keeravani has boarded as the music composer.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision